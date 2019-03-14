Shaler Area student selected for All-State Concert Band
About a minute ago
Shaler Area High School junior Ethan Carter has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association as one of the top instrumentalists in the state by being selected for its All-State Concert Band.
Ethan started this journey in October when he was selected for PMEA District 1 Band at Cornell High School. From there he auditioned into the PMEA Region I Band held at New Castle High School, where he auditioned for states and earned principal chair in the ensemble, playing bass clarinet.
Other accomplishments for Ethan this year include: PMEA District I West Honors Band, PMEA Region I State Band, Allegheny Valley Honors Band, Shaler Area’s “Beauty and the Beast” pit orchestra, Shaler Area Honors Wind Ensemble, and the Shaler Area Jazz Ensemble II. He is also an accomplished musician on clarinet, oboe, alto saxophone, soprano saxophone and tenor saxophone.
The All-State Concert Band rehearsals and performance will take place at the 2019 PMEA All-State and NAfME Eastern Division Conference in Pittsburgh on April 4-7, 2019. The conductor for the All-State Concert Band will be Travis Cross, Composer, Conductor, Arranger and Department Chair for UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music in Los Angeles, Calif.