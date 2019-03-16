Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Shaler Area students wins first place in International Writing Competition
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area students wins first place in International Writing Competition

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 16, 2019 1:30 a.m
John Stanton, a senior at Shaler Area High School, won first place in High School Creative Writing in the 2019 Waldman International Arts and Writing Competition.

Shaler Area High School senior John Stanton won first place in High School Creative Writing in the 2019 Waldman International Arts and Writing Competition.

The Waldman International Arts and Writing Competition is open to students in grades 6 to 12, with parallel competitions being held in the Pittsburgh area of the United States and in the Karmiel-Misgav region of Israel. This year’s theme, Women in the Holocaust, 1933-45, inspired many students who submitted entries in three categories: creative writing, visual arts or short film (high school only).

John Stanton’s entry, “Sumpf Sturm,” is a fictional account of a group of people living in the swamps of Poland during World War II and doing whatever they can to thrive and survive and slow the Nazi’s progress. He earned a $500 scholarship for his work.

John Stanton will be recognized at the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh’s awards and recognition event on May 1 at Rodef Shalom Synagogue.

