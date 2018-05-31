Glenshaw natives shine as part of Duquesne University academic team
A pair of Glenshaw natives were part of a team of four students from Duquesne University's MBA Sustainable Business Practices program (MBA-SBP) who won third place in the Aspen Institute's 2018 Business and Society International MBA Case Competition in New York City.
In the final round of competition, Duquesne's team from the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business finished just behind teams from New York University and the University of Denver while edging ahead of teams from George Washington University and Wilfrid Laurier University.
Representing Duquesne University were: Patricia Nicholson, Glenshaw; Joseph Winkler, Glenshaw; Kelsey Aerni, Strongville, Ohio; and Michael Findley, Ligonier.
As part of the annual competition, student teams are given a 72-hour window to address a new and challenging business case. This year's case focused on the luxury resort Marina Bay Sands Singapore. Teams were tasked with identifying detailed, practical and actionable means to decrease the negative environmental impact of the resort through innovative sustainability solutions.