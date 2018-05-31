Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

St. Ursula's Parish Festival always well-attended event

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
St. Ursula's Parish Festival was a popular spot on May 30, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Dave Coakley and Rachel Coakley, 5 of Hampton, takes a spin on the ferris wheel at St. Ursula's Parish Festival on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Bob Dumont of Hampton (right) works the Big 6 game at St. Ursula's Parish Festival Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Brandon Zottola, 4, of Pine, holds a few stuffed animals he won at St. Ursula's Parish Festival on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hailee Thompson, 6, of Glenshaw, takes a spin on a helicopter ride at St. Ursula's Parish Festival on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
People line up to ride the ferris wheel during St. Ursula's Parish Festival on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
St. Ursula's Parish Festival opens nightly at 6:30 p.m. through June 2 and offers games, moonwalk, bingo, rides, raffles, baked goods, funnel cakes, pizza, lemonade, sno-cones, pretzels, nachos, food trucks and more.

The church is located at 3937 Kirk Avenue, Allison Park.

For details, go to stursula.com.

