Hampton/Shaler

Pool bash in Etna has strong turnout

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 25, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Donovan Heaggeans, 13, of Brighton Heights cools off during a Triboro Ecoblast Pool Party in Etna Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Ethan Hess, 1, of Etna rides the teeter-totter during a Triboro Ecoblast Pool Party in Etna on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Balloon Artist and Magician Weird Eric (Eric Costello) of Pittsburgh performs during a Triboro Ecoblast Pool Party in Etna on Saturday, June 23,
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Callie Rector of Etna cools off during a Triboro Ecoblast Pool Party in Etna Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Casey Corson, 7, from Etna plays on the playground during a Triboro Ecoblast Pool Party in Etna on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Lifeguard Brieanna Gerner enjoys a snack during a Triboro Ecobalst Pool Party in Etna on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The community turned out for the Triboro Ecoblast Pool Party in Etna on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The Triboro Ecodistrict includes Millvale, Sharpsburg and Etna and is committed to sustainability in the region.

