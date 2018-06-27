Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton Middle hosting children's musical "We Are Monsters!" on June 29

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Nina DeLeonibus, Ashley Kimmell and Ben Hilton rehearse a scene for the Hampton Township Summer Theater Program 'We Are Monsters,' which takes place on Friday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Hampton Middle School auditorium. The performance is free to the public.
Submitted
Nina DeLeonibus, Ashley Kimmell, Ben Hilton, and Aiden Rauso rehearse a scene for the Hampton Township Summer Theater Program 'We Are Monsters,' which takes place on Friday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Hampton Middle School auditorium. The performance is free to the public.
Submitted
Updated 1 hour ago

The public is invited to attend the free performance of the Hampton Township School District Summer Theater Program production of “We Are Monsters” at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 29 at Hampton Middle School (auditorium).

This hilarious musical follows human kids into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters. The adventurous humans uncover vegetarian vampires and rock 'n roll werewolves, gradually realizing there may be more to these monsters than meets the eye. The monsters and kids discover the importance of friendship and celebrating the attributes that makes each of them different and unique.

For details, call the school office at 412-486-6000.

