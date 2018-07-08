Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with contest at Shaler North Hills Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month.

Shaler North Hills Library is inviting rising seventh- through 12th-graders to celebrate the holiday at its Teen Ice Cream Sandwich Taste-Off from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14.

Contestants will compete to create the best-tasting ice cream sandwich using their homemade cookies. Participants should bring one to two dozen cookies to share; the library will provide a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings, said Kara Falck, teen librarian.

Teens should mention any food allergies they have when registering. Falck said students may come and enjoy the ice cream sandwiches without competing in the event.

Library staff will cut the sandwiches into bite-size portions and label them with numbers for anonymous voting. Everyone will have the opportunity to sample and vote on the sandwiches. The winner will receive $20.

“Ice cream, 1,000 degrees out. No brainer. Teens have all the fun,” joked Sharon McRae, Shaler North Hills Library director.

Following the contest, the group will “kind bomb” the library by hiding small papers with uplifting quotations, notes of encouragement and drawings in the library's books, elevator and on the walls.

Falck said she orchestrated a kind bombing as part of last year's “Summer of Wonder” program, and it was “incredibly well-received.”

“It was really cute to see everyone's reactions when the library opened on Monday because they did it on a Saturday night and we're closed Sunday … It was really some nice, positive notes, and some of them, I'm still finding,” she said.

Last year, the library held a sundae-making bash for teens to commemorate National Ice Cream Day.

Falck said her Teen Advisory Board helped develop the ice cream sandwich contest idea following the success of the library's Valentine's Day Chocolate Festival baking competition and interactive “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” screening.

“We do it like ‘(The) Rocky Horror (Picture Show)' style where they participate. We blow up bubbles when they're (the movie characters are) doing the bubbles, and they eat Gobstoppers when the Gobstoppers scene comes up.”

Falck attempts to incorporate food into all of the library's teen programming. For instance, she will serve “sonic screwdriver chocolate-covered pretzels” and “Tardis s'mores dip,” during an upcoming Fandom Friday! “Doctor Who” for Teens event featuring games, “Doctor Who” episodes and cosplay from 7 to 9 p.m. July 13. Similarly, she will offer themed snacks during Fandom Friday! “Lord of the Rings” for Teens from 7 to9 p.m. July 27.

Unlike the scrumptious ice cream sandwich competition, the library purposely aims to disgust with its Food Fear Factor challenge for teens 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4. According to Falck, teens participating in this contest taste foods such as buttermilk, cottage cheese, sardines, hummus, baby food and Brussels sprouts. The final contestants battle it out by seeing who can finish the combined items the fastest. The winner will receive $20.

Falck noted that many children attend as spectators, rather than participants.

“Food is a wonderful way to make it an inviting place for the kids, and I think it's a good ice breaker. We have kids who come from all kinds of different school districts and some kids come and they don't know anybody,” she said. “I think food is a really nice way to socialize and to be comfortable.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.