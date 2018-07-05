Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Millvale hit with heavy flooding

Erica Cebzanov | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Heavy rains that fell on the Fourth of July caused major flooding in Millvale.
Cassidy Hoffman, who lives along Evergreen Road, helps clean up after the storm in Millvale.
Missy Machajewski, captian with the Millvale fire department, takes a break from the cleanup after tThe Fourth of July rainstorms.
Heavy rain on the Fourth of July caused major flooding in Millvale, July 5, 2018.
Mud covered streets were the result of Millvale flooding.
Updated 4 hours ago

Millvale streets were left under water as part of Girty's Run overflowed Thursday morning as thunderstorms continued from the previous night.

At 1:30 p.m., Mayor Brian Spoales said the entire borough was without electricity.

Now, officials are concerned as meteorologists predict additional rain for Thursday evening, said Spoales.

“South of Grant got hit really hard,” he said, of the affected area.

Asgard Raw Dog Food at 14 Sedgwick St. experienced equipment damage as the business lost its rear wall in the storm, according to Spoales. The area near LumberjAxes Axe Throwing at 2 Sedgwick St. was badly affected by the Girty's Run overflow, he said. The adjacent Grist House Craft Brewery posted on Twitter that the business would be closed until further notice due to the flooding.

“Turn around; don't drown,” the Millvale Volunteer Fire Department advised drivers through its Facebook page. People with flooded basements should call 911.

The community is rallying to help those in need.

“There is a lot of support and a lot of help,” Spoales said.

The borough is requesting that people leave donations of food, water and bleach for residents in need at the Millvale Community Center, 416 Lincoln Ave. Those needing shelter, food and supplies are encouraged to use caution when visiting the center.

People are gathering at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Millvale Community Library — which is closed due to Grant Avenue flooding — to help their neighbors clean up.

Several people have posted on Facebook offering to shelter those in need.

Spoales said the situation is “not at all as serious” as 2004's Hurricane Ivan.

This morning, Shaler Manager Tim Rogers said that there was some basement flooding near Geyer Road and Walter Avenue. The roads were closed, but they have reopened.

Etna Manager Mary Ellen Ramage said the borough had not flooded, but noted that more rain is expected.

Fireworks in Shaler has been moved to Saturday night.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

