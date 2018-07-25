Pair of grants provide seed money for hillside garden

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Garden Club recently received two grants to transform an overgrown Shaler North Hills Library hillside from into a pollinator-friendly garden featuring almost 300 new plants.

The club earned a $1,000 National Garden Clubs Inc. Plant America Community Project Grant to use when revamping the 1,000-square-foot hillside located outside the library’s children’s section.

The Shaler Garden Club is one of 28 recipients out of the more than 400 garden clubs that applied for the grant, according to the National Garden Club’s website.

Furthermore, the Shaler Garden Club received tools, courtesy of The Ames Companies Tool Grant Program, in partnership with the National Garden Clubs. Claudia Bernardo, Shaler Garden Club co-president and project chairwoman, said she was able to request specific tools when applying for the grant.

The club maintains a few library gardens and its foundation plantings, she said. In her four years with the group, Bernardo had grown frustrated attempting to plant in the sloped area’s compacted clay, nutrient-poor soil full of “weeds, very aggressive ground covers, irises and daylilies that just choked everything else out.”

“It just was impossible to clean, to just simply weed, so that’s when I thought this just needs to be overhauled, and, fortunately, we were able to apply for this Plant America Grant.”

Bernardo, 65, a Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens-certified landscape and garden designer, proposed plans for a garden attracting various pollinators.

“We’re looking for all sorts of butterflies. There’s a lot of milkweed on that hillside, so we’re hoping to attract monarchs. And, of course, the bees — honeybees and our native bees.”

Sharon McRae, library director, said the the hillside garden “looks incredible.”

“I am always amazed by how hard the club works to benefit and support our community,” she said. “They really have created a lovely space for kids’ programs. The more kids can learn about pollinators, the more we can lend support to saving the bees and other important critters that do so much good for our world.”

Bernardo and fellow club member and pollinator educator Leslie Anthony started leading the project in May.

After Shaler Township employees rototilled the hill, the gardeners anchored cardboard to suppress weed regrowth, Bernardo, said. Then, they planted daisies, penstemon, anise hyssop, bee balm, purple coneflowers, blue mistflowers, goldenrods, liatris, Joe-Pye weeds and black-eyed Susans to provide the pollinators with year-round food. A small “puddling” retention area exists to furnish them with water.

The club is in the process of acquiring signage identifying the garden’s plants and the pollinators they aim to attract.

Over 25 club members and their spouses volunteered 275 hours of physical labor to the renovation. Those physically unable to garden on the steep hillside assisted by donating plants from their own gardens. Gardeners and their friends also donated landscape rocks, bricks and a birdbath. The township donated mulch.

The club is collaborating with the library to use the garden for educational opportunities. Members installed benches, brochure holders and discovery stations on insects, pollinators and compost. The library has used the garden as an educational tool by hosting children’s programs on beekeeping and plant identification. Bernardo said the goal is to host future adult programs on pruning and plant propagation.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.