Hampton hosts active shooter response training

More than 70 people who live or work in Hampton learned what to do if they were ever in a situation with a violent intruder during free active shooter response training.

The four-hour course, held July 22 at the township community center, was co-sponsored by the Hampton Township School District and the Police Department. Hampton Police Chief Tom Vulakovich, HTSD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Cunningham and Hampton School Resource Officer Aaron Zola conducted the training.

The nationally recognized ALICE program — which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate — is a nonlinear approach to a violent person or shooter situation. Rather than a step-by-step response, it’s based on individuals making decisions using the information they have, said Zola.

“Situational awareness is the key with using these skills,” said Zola.

Participants received one hour of classroom instruction and three active shooting scenarios with Vulakovich and Zola acting as violent intruders. Participants were given scenarios as a way to practice and learn what to do if they were ever in a similar situation.

During the classroom instruction, Zola and Vulakovich also fired a rifle without real ammunition from several distances in the community center to give participants an idea of what it sounds like.

Participants also were given a chance to debrief after each scenario to discuss and review their reactions and choices.

Matt O’Connor, a Hampton father of two young children, attended to learn what to do if he’s ever in a similar situation.

“There are a lot of mass shootings going on. I have a family with two small kids and I want to be prepared and be able to help protect them,” said Connor.

Participants learned the difference between shelter-in-place and lockdown, how to properly secure a room, and how to counter an active shooter’s aggression, according to the township website.

The training is applicable to workplaces, schools, churches, movie theaters or any other public place.

Hampton resident, Molly Staszak, 20, is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh with plans to become a teacher.

“I’m excited to learn about this. I figured I should take this class for the future,” she said.

Dan Potlas from Hampton owns the Royal Oak Nursery School and Academy in the township. He attended with his wife, saying “it’s always good to be prepared.”

Several Hampton township council members attended the training, including President Michael Peters, Richard Dunlap, and Vice President Dr. Carolynn Johnson, who has two children in the Hampton Township School District.

The district will begin training for students this fall. In addition to providing the training for older students, it will be made developmentally appropriate for children in lower grades, according to a March school board presentation.

“I want to know what my kids are learning in school so I can talk to them about it,” said Johnson.

Training already has been held for district staff.

Winchester Thurston School also works with the district and police department, as the school has a campus in Allison Park across from Hampton’s Central Elementary, said John Charney, assistant head of operations for Winchester Thurston who also assisted at the event. He said the school has been training all of its employees since 2015.

Winchester Thurston provides ALICE training for students in sixth through 12th grade, with plans to provide it to lower grades also in a developmentally appropriate way, he said.

“We talk about it as a life skill,” said Charney.

The training can be presented to community groups or organization in Hampton free of charge, according to the township website. Contact Vulakovich at 412-486-0400.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.