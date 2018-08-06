Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Carnival theme planned for 12th annual Millvale Brew Fest

Erica Cebzanov | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
This year’s carnival-themed Millvale Brew Fest will feature more than 180 craft beers.
Strolling entertainers will pass booths serving more than 180 craft beers at this year’s carnival-themed Millvale Brew Fest.

The Millvale Community Development Corp. and Borough of Millvale are hosting the 12th annual event, with two tasting sessions Aug. 11 at Millvale Riverfront Park.

Nick Weiss, a development corporation board member, hopes that the theme will differentiate the event from other beer festivals. Fellow board member, Tina Walker, said that the organization aims to attract a wider audience with this year’s entertainment, which also will include live music.

“I hope to create a very fun, entertaining atmosphere with the carnival theme … It’s a nice experience being down on the river. It’s nice to see people walking down on the trail,” Weiss said.

Millvale-based Vecenie Distributing Co. will donate a majority of the event’s brews.

Representatives from local breweries Cobblehaus Brewing Co., Helicon Brewing, East End Brewing Co., Couch Brewery, Butler Brew Works and Grist House Craft Brewery will offer samples.

According to Weiss, most breweries will provide three varieties.

Jenny Sines, development corporation board member, booked the festival’s entertainment, including puppeteer Miko Miko, contortionist Camille Zamboni and body painter Lizzie Green.

Sines also booked the musical acts.

Alt-country performers Elkhound will play during the first session. Previous Brew Fest performers Working Breed will take the stage during the second.

“They are Millvale-community oriented,” she said of Elkhound. “They have done plenty to help with my fundraisers for the (Millvale) music festival and they created a lot of support here, so I wanted them to be a part of the brew fest.”

The River’s Edge Radio Network will stream local original music during breaks.

More than 1,000 people attended last year, Weiss said.

“Each year, it’s been turning upward and increasing our total attendance since 2007. We expect to attract 2,500 beer lovers in 2018.”

The 2017 festival raised approximately $20,000 for the development corporation. Walker said festival proceeds are used to support the local economy and give Millvale the “oomph!” it needs.

“We help to revitalize the economy by mobilizing public and private agencies in the community as well as supporting business projects and neighborhood efforts and connecting nonprofit efforts.”

The following vendors will sell food, under $5, separately from ticket fees: Barking Shark Saloon, Frank’s Pizza and Chicken, Double L, Tupelo Honey Teas and Yetter’s Candy.

“It’s important for people to realize that just because people you grow up, doesn’t mean you have to grow old,” Sines said. “So, the idea is to just be in touch with your youthful self, to have fun, to be silly, to try new things. That’s the idea of the brew fest — to try a bunch of different beers that people create, to be around people.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

