Hampton/Shaler

Car cruise at Shaler North Hills Library offers glimpse of the past

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Tom Nega of Ross puts a sign under the wiper describing his 1934 Buick during the Shaler North Hills Library car cruise Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Rodney Walzl of Shaler pulls in driving his 1966 Mustang.
Keith and Rose Boehler of West View check out this 1957 Chevy during the Shaler North Hills Library car cruise Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Dave Cavlocic of Allison Park (left) and Walt Lendl of Glenshaw talk cars during the Shaler North Hills Library car cruise Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Bob Bodner of Russelton parks his 1978 Corvette during the Shaler North Hills Library car cruise Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Tom Perrott of Shaler checks out his 1968 Camaro 383 engine during the Shaler North Hills Library car cruise Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
