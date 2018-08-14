New Shaler Area Alumni Association has gained 2,500 since June

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since its June launch, the Shaler Area Alumni Association is already 2,500 members strong, according to president Mark Becker.

He approached district officials in May about the benefits of reconnecting the estimated 25,000 alumni who have graduated from Shaler Area High School following the 1972 merger of Etna, Millvale and Shaler High Schools. Within a few weeks, he and three additional alumni met with Shaler Area administrators for a planning session.

A Shaler Area class of ’77 member, Becker said that alumni have lacked a clear manner in which to stay engaged with the district. When outlining the association’s goals, the leadership team aimed to make the group “more than a social club.”

“We really wanted to go through this process to see how we could leverage the strength and experience of 25,000 people that really have had very active professional and personal lives and, in some cases, financial resources to better support the school.”

Becker, of Bridgeville, said that the association’s leaders sought to reach roughly 10 percent of the alumni through the association’s Facebook page within a year. The association reached its goal within six weeks.

Starting in September, members may register for free for the alumni portal linked through the organization’s Facebook page. In turn, registrants will gain access to directories, alumni event information and possible discounts.

The team is in the process of implementing alumni management software that will target alumni based on their interests in supporting the district and communicate alumni news and needs with them.

“We can have people doing everything from directly interacting with teachers and students, providing speaker bureaus to bring experience in on career pathing, college selection and things that could help them (current students) with development,” Becker said.

“It’s not always about money. It’s about sharing experiences and volunteering and things like that. We get very excited about it, and we think this group of people is very connected throughout the Pittsburgh business community.”

Shaler Area School Board President April Kwiatkowski welcomed the Shaler Area Alumni Association as “an essential component of the Shaler Area Education Foundation.”

“Led by Mr. Becker, the organization has already made significant strides in growing the alumni network,” she said. “Their plans for involving Titan alumni with current students and upcoming projects is going to make a meaningful positive impact on our district’s success.”

The association is initiating a marketing campaign to increase attendance at the Shaler Area Education Foundation Family Wellness 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Sept. 29. The association also aspires to boost alumni presence at the homecoming parade and picnic.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.