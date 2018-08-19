Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Millvale Community Library gala presents comedy and art for a cause

Erica Cebzanov | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Middle schoolers at the Millvale Community Library painted salvaged kitchenware and cardboard “refrigerators,” which just like real refrigerators will be used to showcase their artwork.

The students especially enjoyed making edible slime and “building edible sculptures with toothpicks, spray cheese, crackers and carrots,” said Millvale artist Suzanne Werder, who volunteered to lead the art project in conjunction with the library’s maker space program, focusing on creative, hands-on learning.

The students’ artwork will be auctioned at the Millvale Community Library Art & Comedy Gala at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Panza Gallery. Owner Mark Panza donated the space. Proceeds from admission and a cash bar will benefit the library’s youth programs, with an emphasis on its after-school meal program.

The young artists will keep money raised through the sale of their art, with bids starting at $10 and facilitated by volunteer auctioneer David Williams. They also are selling handcrafted bookmarks and jewelry priced $2 and under.

“They are still making art. The kids are so excited that their stuff is going to be auctioned that they come in frequently with their pieces that they have made at home or in the library,” said gala organizer Sheena Carroll with AmeriCorps VISTA, who does outreach and resource development for the library.

Werder said she wanted to assist with the project because food justice is important to her. She has utilized government and local resources to get food.

The library’s recent success hosting a Millvale Music Festival comedy fundraiser prompted Carroll to plan the art auction and comedy gala.

Erick Williams, of Millvale, will host the 21-and-over event. He has performed at Helium Comedy Club Buffalo, Pittsburgh Improv Comedy Club in Homestead and Hambone’s in Lawrenceville.

“I’m a nihilist optimist and an absurdist storyteller,” he said of his comedic style, noting that he’s more “existential” in nature than “dirty.”

Williams, who is dating Carroll, said the Millvale Community Library is “an absolute treasure” and a “sanctuary” to children.

Comedian Derek Minto will perform and summed up his interest by stating that “libraries are awesome.”

He has opened for Hannibal Buress, Jim Breuer, Todd Glass and Dan St. Germain and performed at the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Laugh Factory Chicago and Zanies Comedy Club Chicago.

“I do a lot of storytelling. I talk a lot about growing up in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania and body image … a little bit of observational humor as well,” the Mt. Washington resident said.

Comedians Tim Ross, Day Bracey, Amanda Averell and Paige Polesnak also will take the stage.

Vecenie’s Distributing Co. is donating the cash bar’s beverages.

Carroll’s goal is to raise enough money to cover the library’s after-school meal program through the fall semester.

“We’re shifting from after-school snacks to actually preparing meals, so it will be very similar to our summer lunch program, so a set kind of food for the day of the week, so, like, mac and cheese one day, sloppy Joes for another day,” she said.

The library started the program last spring, focusing only on snacks; this fall, it will expand the program to include meals, available from 4 p.m. to around 6 p.m.

There are no participation requirements.

Last spring, about a dozen 5- to 18-year-olds participated daily, Carroll said.

412 Food Rescue has donated food for the after-school program.

“You can’t grow and develop and explore as a person if your really basic needs aren’t fulfilled; if you are hungry,” Carroll said. “We just want our kids to eat and be happy.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

