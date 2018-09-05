25th annual Millvale Days expected to draw thousands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This year’s Millvale Days street fair will celebrate many things – the borough’s sense of community, its resilience and its 150th anniversary.

“This will be our biggest celebration that we’ve done in a long time, due to it being Millvale’s 150th birthday and the 25th Millvale Days,” event coordinator Tyler Machajewski said. “Millvale Days is such a special celebration for the borough; we always manage to come together to have a good time.”

The festival, featuring food vendors, rides, games and music, is slated for 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14, and noon to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

A car cruise will kick off the festivities with a 5:45 p.m. line-up at Bauerstown Volunteer Fire Department, 15 Wible Road, then start down Grant Avenue at 6 p.m. Sept. 13.

Cousins Lounge, 203 Grant Ave., will host 12:30 and 2 p.m. volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, respectively.

“The first Millvale Days, my dad (bar owner Kevin Goetz) wanted to throw an end-of-summer beach party,” said Cousins manager Katie Dembowski. “After working with our borough and finding out they would let us close the street down and drop 120 tons of sand on it, the beach volleyball (tournament) was born.”

Keystone State Wrestling Alliance will have a show at 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 on Grant Avenue.

A parade will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 and travel from the Hardee’s along North Avenue, down Grant Avenue. The latter street will contain children’s rides in operation throughout the celebration, Machajewski said. The same day, the Millvale Volunteer Fire Department will host a fire safety event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sedgwick Street.

The Funhouse @ Mr. Smalls, a venue above Mr. Smalls Theatre, is organizing free music performances throughout Millvale Days. Musician, singer and songwriter, The Childlike Empress will headline the first day. Jenn Wertz, an original Rusted Root member, will perform Sept. 14. Seth Milberger and Johnny Grushecky, who formed the rock band Milly in 2014 after playing together in several bands, will play the final day. A special guest performance, to be announced as Millvale Days nears, will cap off the concert series. Cousins Lounge and Double L Bar will provide their own nightly live music.

Fireworks in celebration of Millvale’s 150th anniversary will conclude the three-day festivities. Machajewski, whose father is borough council President James Machajewski Jr., said that Millvale residents and employees deserve to celebrate.

“Proven by the recent flooding, we had an outpouring of support from in and outside of the borough. We’re always ready for whatever is thrown at us.”

Double L owner Linsey Marie Thomas, who has worked during Millvale Days for 15 years, said the event is her establishment’s busiest weekend of the year.

“Millvale Days benefits the community as a whole in many ways. It draws a lot of people to our town. Businesses can use it for marketing, getting their name out there. Also, it boosts sales and the economy.”

Thomas described the event as a “reunion” for community members to gather and have fun. Resident Jenny Sines, agreed, noting that her parents, Millvale natives, prioritized returning for Millvale Days.

“I love Millvale Days and have been going since I can remember — even though I’m not born in Pittsburgh, my family traveled from Grove City every year (for the fair)!”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ MillvaleDays2017.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review staff writer.