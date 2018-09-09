Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Eagle Scout reserves seat for Americans who are MIA

Erica Cebzanov | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Nick Weising of Shaler, a student at Central Catholic, is working to create a special seat in memory of military men and women who are MIA.
Nick Weising of Shaler, a student at Central Catholic, is working to create a special seat in memory of military men and women who are MIA.

Updated 37 minutes ago

In a sports town like Pittsburgh, PNC Park and Heinz Field always have one empty seat each. The “chairs of honor” help sports fans remember military personnel who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

Nick Weising, 17, is working to bring a chair of honor to the Shaler Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9199 for his Troop 329 Eagle Scout project.

“It’s (the chair’s) supposed to be reserved almost for them, kind of like if they were to come home, this is where they would sit,” the Central Catholic High School junior said.

Weising plans to cement the donated Hussey Seating chair into the ground and partition it off with a chain-link barrier so that the seat remains open, should the service men and women return.

A plaque will note that more than 92,000 American soldiers have been unaccounted for, but not forgotten, since World War I, and that the unoccupied seat is dedicated to them.

Weising dug through shale to add top soil, mulch and shrubs to the area surrounding the seat.

According to Weising’s great uncle, John Stack, a Shaler VFW board member, the Scout is extending an existing concrete area, which contains a fire pit and an American flag.

Initially unsure of an Eagle Scout project idea, Weising knew that he wanted it to focus on veterans.

“I’ve always had massive respect for veterans, and my grandfather on my father’s side was actually a POW.

“He fought in World War II and he was captured at the Battle of the Bulge and he had a terrible time at that prisoner of war camp,” Weising said.

The Scout’s late grandfather, Robert, was reticent regarding his time in the 106 th Infantry. The soldier was around 90 pounds when his captors freed him.

When Weising was in eighth grade, he accompanied Stack to volunteer during VFW-sponsored bingo matches at the Southwestern Veterans Center in Lincoln-Lemington.

“Nick would stand behind two or three veterans and if they missed a number he would slide the number up for them and he would also call back if someone got a bingo and he would award the prizes to the people, too.

“They sacrificed a lot for the country and they’ve done things that I will probably never do and never could do,” the teenager said of the veterans he met.

“He just has a real high respect for people that have been in the military,” Stack, a Vietnam War veteran, said. “He just wants to know more and more about it.”

Stack had researched chairs of honor on his own because he wanted to see them installed at Pittsburgh’s sports arenas.

He found out that the stadiums already had the memorials around the same time that Weising asked if he knew of Eagle Scout project ideas. Stack suggested that his great nephew acquire a chair for the VFW’s courtyard.

A dedication ceremony, open to the public, is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 21, which is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Inside the VFW’s canteen at 643 Wetzel Road, members will explain the significance of the empty seat at the organization’s POW/MIA table. Afterward, Weising and a VFW official will unveil the chair of honor outside.

Weising resides with his father, Dennis, and mother, Patricia, in Shaler.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me