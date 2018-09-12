Etna gears up for its 150th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Etna officials and volunteers are planning plenty of events to commemorate the borough’s 150th anniversary.

Etna, located at the Pine Creek and Allegheny River junction, initially was a village in Shaler Township until its Sept. 16, 1868 incorporation to form a borough, according to a document Etna Manager Mary Ellen Ramage provided.

The following are sesquicentennial highlights:

Sunday, Sept. 16

Bell Monument Unveiling

6 p.m. at Municipal Building, 437 Butler St.

A monument near the municipal building contained a school bell from the former Etna primary school, along with engraved bricks.

“You know, the thing needed some work. It’s 25 years old; it’s taken a beating. A lot of the concrete, a lot of the mortar between the bricks. So, we just did a total rehab of all of it … and we sold the bricks as part of this sesquicentennial, and we will rededicate it,” Ramage said.

Birthday Party

7 p.m. at Fugh Hall, 27 Crescent Ave.

Honor the borough with free cake. Bring an item no larger than 4-inches-by-6-inches for placement inside a time capsule.

Friday, Sept. 21

Emmanuel Lutheran Church Dinner

5 p.m. at 66 Grant Ave.

Cocktail Party

7 to 11 p.m. Fugh Hall, 27 Crescent Ave.

Purchase $30 tickets at the municipal building, 437 Butler St., for this 21-and-over party. Limited number available.

Admission will include hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and cocktails from over the years – the Americano representing 1868; gin and tonic, 1918; Harvey Wallbanger, 1968; and the old fashioned from 2018. Guests also may sample Cinderella mocktails.

A DJ will spin oldies.

“There are a lot of old Etna High School graduates coming as friends,” Ramage said of the party fostering a reunion-like atmosphere.

Fireworks

9 p.m. Dougherty Veterans’ Field, 27 Crescent St.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Parade

10 a.m. to noon from Butler Street at Elks Way to Dougherty Veterans’ Field

“They have a pet parade part of it. There are neighborhoods making floats. There are some churches making floats,” Ramage said. “The borough actually rented a float that is a giant birthday cake.”

People interested in participating should contact Jess Jankowski at 412-781-0569.

First Congregational Church’s Annual Oktoberfest

4 to 7 p.m. Locust and Walnut streets intersection

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and include roast pork, German side dishes and live entertainment.

Community Mural Dedication

6 p.m., 448 Butler St.

Etna Art Tour

6 to 10 p.m., various locations throughout the borough

Sunday, Sept. 23

Car Cruise and Kids’ Event

1 to 6 p.m. Dougherty Veterans’ Field, 27 Crescent Ave.

Registration is free for the car cruise, with the first 100 cars receiving commemorative plaques. The Etna Volunteer Fire Department is organizing the fundraiser and will have additional plaques for sale, said Rafelin O’Dell, department financial secretary and wife of board president Bill.

Register cars of any make and model by contacting O’Dell at 412-996-2328 or rodell149@comcast.net .

The fire department will sell refreshments, and veteran fire fighter Dan Barr will perform as “DJ Lt. Dan.”

“We had car cruises in the past with the Hollywood Knights (Pittsburgh Car Club) but that group does not do it anymore,” O’Dell said. “We have not had one in a long time. This car cruise is part of the 150th celebration. (A) one-time deal kind of thing.”

Families will find free train rides and crafts to entertain children, as well as booths from the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and Allegheny County park rangers.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.