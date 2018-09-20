Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area students will not have to make up days missed due to mold

Erica Cebzanov | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Shaler Area High School students will not have to make up three days that they missed at the school year’s start due to mold in their school, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

District officials submitted an emergency school closing waiver to the state for Aug. 29 through 31, after employees discovered mold or mildew in two classrooms. District communications specialist Bethany Baker said that Wexford-based environmental consultants AGX Inc. conducted air quality tests throughout the building.

The issue stemmed from August’s increased humidity levels, in conjunction with an air handler unit that was not properly functioning. The equipment has been repaired and the building’s humidity levels are returning to a normal range, Baker said.

SERVPRO, a company with franchises specializing in fire and water cleanup, addressed the classrooms with issues and consulted with the district’s buildings and grounds department employees, as they re-cleaned all of the building’s rooms, dehumidified the school and used high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to ensure the school’s air quality.

“Since the situation represented a threat to the students’ health/safety, and resulted in closing one building and that it would be organizationally difficult to make up the lost days for the building, your waiver request is approved,” wrote Lyneice Parker-Hunter, of the department’s school services office, to Bryan O’Black, Shaler Area assistant district superintendent.

The letter states that the district still must provide a minimum of 990 hours instruction for secondary and 900 for elementary students.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

Related Content
Mold issues linger at Kerr Elementary; Fox Chapel Area cancels class again
Kerr Elementary School in the Fox Chapel Area School District will remain closed the rest of the week while crews work to resolve a mold ...
Hance Elementary undergoing mold remediation
Pine-Richland School District officials are hoping that Hance Elementary students and teachers will be able to return to their building by or even before Friday, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me