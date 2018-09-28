Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton Middle School student earns piano perfection

Tribune-Review | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Updated 2 hours ago

Janita Michael, a sixth grader at Hampton Middle School, has earned the highest score in the state of Pennsylvania on a Level 4 practical piano performance examination administered by the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto.

The nationally standardized piano examination requires students to memorize three pieces of solo piano repertoire from different time periods, play technical requirements such as scales and etudes, sight read and tests ear training. Janita studies piano with Dr. Mary Lynne Bennett, a Hampton resident and faculty member at the Duquesne University Mary Pappert School of Music. Janita loves music and enjoys playing the guitar in her free time. She sings solos at her church, does vocal and instrumental performances in her school’s talent show and is part of the Hampton Middle School Band.

Janita will receive certificates of excellence from the Royal Conservatory for earning the highest score at the Pittsburgh examination site and the highest score in the state of Pennsylvania.

