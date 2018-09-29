Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Tour Allison Park Sewage Treatment Plant

Natalie Beneviat | Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

“Why does the Township need a New Sewer Plant?” will be the focus of the next Coffee Conversation with the Township Manager on Oct. 11, complete with a tour of the Allison Park Sewage Treatment Plant at 7 p.m.

Jim Degnan, environmental services director for Hampton Township, will be on-hand to answer questions with Township Manager Christopher Lochner, and to walk through the facility with curious residents.

“We are planning on touring most of the treatment plant to allow residents to better understand how treatment works and why it’s important to replace/rebuild our current facility,” said Degnan.

He said they’ll provide a brief history and explain how they got to where it is today. Since the process of the plant renovation is still in the design phase, they can only provide the preliminary concepts, he said.

There is an estimated cost of $43.6 million for a new treatment plant. The entire process will be done in phases over an estimated three years, as the plant still has to remain operational for its customers. The goal is to begin at the end of 2019 or beginning 2020, according to Lochner.

Degnan assumes residents biggest concern regarding the plant would be the cost and odor.

“We are doing our best to maximize the efficiency of the new facility, making sure we are able to meet current and future permit requirements, as well as protect our neighbors from odors from the processes,” he said.

Contact the township for more information at 412-486-0400. The event is free and registration is not required but encouraged.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

