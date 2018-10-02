Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area students qualify for 4-H horse show state competition

Erica Cebzanov | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Connor Smith, 13, a seventh-grader at Shaler Area Middle School, hopes to place at 4-H states this year on his quarter horse, Willow.
Sydney Ford, a seventh-grader at Shaler Area Middle School, has qualified for 4-H states every year since she was 8.
Two Shaler Area Middle School students will compete at the 2018 State 4-H Horse Show from Oct. 26 through 28 in Harrisburg.

In order to compete, seventh-graders Sydney Ford and Connor Smith, both of Shaler, had to qualify at an Allegheny County-level show and a district show.

“The day that you find out that you are going to states, it’s really emotional. I cry every time when I go,” said Sydney, 12, who has qualified for states annually since meeting the minimum age requirement of 8.

She will ride her pony, Goodness “Gracie” Gracious, in a Trail Class match, which will include obstacles like poles and a gate. Sydney’s mother, April, said that riders are given the trail map a day or so prior to the event. They may spend 15 minutes the evening prior to the competition practicing the routine.

“I was very nervous because I was seeing everyone else practice, too, but I just petted my pony and thought, I can do this; I got this,” Sydney said of last year’s show.

Similarly, Connor, 13, will ride his quarter horse, Willow, in the therapeutic riding division’s Trail Class with minimum assistance.

“In the Trail Class, there are obstacles set up such as poles and obstacles and I get to go over poles or turn the box and barrels or cones,” he said.

Connor also noted that he will participate in therapeutic applications, with judges determining how well students adhere to either the Western or English riding style.

At districts, Connor placed first in both tournaments.

“I was really happy. This is the second year in a row (that I have made it to states). Unfortunately, last year I didn’t place, so this year I am hoping that I can place.”

Finally, Sydney will battle other students in the Hunter Under Saddle pony class focusing on the animal’s movement, behavior and manners.

At this year’s districts, Sydney ranked first at Hunter Under Saddle and third in the Trail Class.

“This year, I saw big improvements in her riding ability and her confidence, and you know, during that district show, I told her that,” said Sydney’s mother, April. “No matter what ribbon you get today or tomorrow, you really did succeed today because you grew.”

Sydney and Connor are members of the North Ridge Riders 4-H Club based at the North Park Show Rink. Their leader, Lynne Ford — Sydney’s great-aunt — owns Indiana Township-based L’Fordable Stables, where she trains Connor and Sydney and houses their equines.

When she was 6, Sydney joined the 4-H Cloverbud Program for 5- to 7-year-olds. Lynne Ford led Sydney’s father, John, and many of their relatives through the 4-H program as children. Connor joined two years ago after watching his sister, Taylor, now 8, participate in Cloverbud activities.

“Our whole family is proud of Connor and Taylor,” Jaime Smith, Connor’s mother, said on her own behalf and that of her husband, Shawn. “4-H has really taught them a lot about working hard and striving towards goals, and they just put so much work into their riding and their horses. It has really grown them as riders and as people.”

“There are 16 total Allegheny County 4-H participants who qualified for the state show; 12 of these are from North Ridge Riders, which include Syd and Connor. … I am excited and happy for all of my club members who are participating,” Lynne Ford said.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

