Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area PTO hosting bake, craft sale

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Shoppers will find hand-crafted objects, baked goods, books and audiovisual items at upcoming sales benefiting the Shaler Area Middle School and Shaler North Hills Library.

The 11th annual Shaler Area Middle School Vendor & Craft Fair, slated for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the school will feature more than 60 vendors. Eileen Phillips, Shaler Area School Board Vice President and event co-founder, said visitors may browse direct sales merchandise from Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, Pampered Chef, Tupperware, LuLaRoe, as well as Ms. Kitty’s Spreadable Fruits preserves, Couture Your Door handmade wreaths and The Bamboo Butterfly jewelry featuring natural materials. Other crafters will sell carved wood items, glass ornaments, cards, soap, and blankets.

Community organizations, school booster groups and clubs also will have a presence.

Admission is free, but the middle school parent-teacher organization raises money by selling refreshments and beverages, holding a bake sale, charging vendors for tables and organizing 50/50 and basket raffles.

Phillips said proceeds will benefit middle school students, including class funds that move with students from school-to-school, eventually offsetting their senior prom and graduation cap and gown fees.

The Friends of the Shaler North Hills Library is hosting its Book Sale Blowout from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Guests will find books and audio books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles, a bake sale and more.

To preview the sale, join the Friends of the Shaler North Hills Library for $10 and get a first selection of the items and an evening of refreshments and music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

Cash or check only.

If you are interested in donating baked goods or volunteering for the sale, call the library at 412-486-0211 or email mcraes@einetwork.net.

