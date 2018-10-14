Shaler, surrounding areas fall festivities offer something for everybody

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This Halloween, Shaler and its neighboring communities are offering plenty of spooky celebrations and eerie activities, ideal for all ages. The following list provides suggestions for unearthly experiences.

Shaler

• Phantom of the Library: Teens in grades seven and up will search the darkened Shaler North Hills Library, 1822 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 for candy treasures while avoiding “the phantom,” lest they become frozen in the “dungeon.” Guests should bring flashlights.

• Tail Waggin’ Tutors: Children and their families may visit their favorite Halloween costume-adorned therapy dogs and read a story to them from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 27 at Shaler North Hills Library. No registration necessary. Humane Animal Rescue volunteers and their Therapy Dogs International canines visit the library through this ongoing program on the last Saturday of the month.

• Shaler Township Fall Festival: Nearly 600 people attended last year’s inaugural festival, according to Shaler commissioner and parks and recreation committee chairwoman Susan Fisher, who hopes for a similar turnout this year from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Kiwanis Park, 1 Meyer Road, Glenshaw.

A costume parade, with prizes for different age groups, will occur at 8:30 p.m.

Fisher said children may create crafts and either purchase a $2 pumpkin or bring their own to decorate.

“Games are a hay bale maze, skeleton ring toss, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, ball tosses and a Halloween photo booth,” she said.

Shaler North Hills Library representatives will lead creepy tales and a “Harry Potter” activity.

The township is providing free refreshments. Guests may make their own s’mores for $1.

Registration is requested at www.shaler.org .

• Trick or treat: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Etna

• ScareHouse: A local team works year-round to create this extreme haunted house that the Pittsburgh Steelers, actor Elijah Wood and directors Guillermo del Toro and Michael Dougherty have visited.

ScareHouse, at 118 Locust St., is not recommended for anyone under 13; under 7 not admitted. Free parking at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 7340 Butler St., with a free shuttle running to the ScareHouse every 15 minutes. See www.scarehouse.com for hours, dates and tickets.

• Trick or treat: 5:30 p.m. to dusk Oct. 31

Millvale

• “Harry Potter” Party: The Friends of Millvale Community Library invites guests 21 and older to its party from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Millvale Community Library, 213 Grant Ave., Millvale. The $10 admission includes food, games and the chance to win a costume contest and other prizes. The library will have a cash bar.

Event proceeds will benefit the library’s children’s programming.

For ticket information, visit http://millvalelibrary.org/get-involved-2/friends .

• Moo Ha: Social enterprise incubator New Sun Rising is hosting its second annual Moo Ha Halloween fundraiser from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 20 at the Millvale Moose, 112 E. Sherman St., Millvale.

The event, made possible through support from First National Bank and Boyd & Blair Vodka, will feature music, dancing, light refreshments from Sprezzatura, drinks, a costume contest and fortune teller.

Proceeds will aid New Sun Rising in supporting small businesses and nonprofits to help Pittsburgh “become more vibrant.”

Tickets are $40 at https://goo.gl/tkR5FM .

• Millvale Volunteer Fire Department Truck or Treat: For a $25 VIP donation, guests will receive a local beer and dinner at this dog-friendly event supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association Pittsburgh from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park at the Millvale Riverfront. Festivities will include costume contests and raffles.

• Pups ’n Trucks Howl-o-ween Pawty: General admission is free for this dog-friendly Halloween party featuring a costume contest, pet-friendly vendors, live music, food and beer from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park.

For $10, enter a raffle, with proceeds benefiting Shelter’s Helpers of Pittsburgh and White Oak Animal Safe Haven; $25 VIP admission includes contest entry, dinner, a Food Truck Park beer, Grist House Craft Brewing beer, wristband for $1 off beer at food truck park and Grist House between 5 to 9 p.m. and Camp Bow Wow gift bag.

An afterparty will follow from 7 to 9 p.m. at Grist House Craft Brewing, 10 Sherman St., Millvale.

Register or donate by texting HOWLOWEEN to 855-202-2100. People will receive replies with links to register or donate.

• Millvale Community Library Halloween Library: The library is hosting a free, all-ages party 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at 213 Grant Ave., Millvale, with crafts, games, a haunted house and, of course, candy!

• Trick or Treat: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Reserve

• Reserve Fall Family Festival: The Reserve Parents Club is transforming Reserve Primary School, 2107 Lonsdale St., into a fall carnival atmosphere, complete with around 15 games, more than 15 raffles, a haunted house, crafts and pumpkin decorating.

Attendees may purchase $5 punch cards with 12 punches per card. Most activities are one punch each, said Lori Howe, who is event co-chairwoman with Becky Evans. Volunteers will give discounts for multiple cards purchased.

New this year, guests of all ages may compete in a costume contest. Entry fee applies.

Howe said proceeds will support Reserve Primary students.

• Halloween Parade: 1 p.m. Oct. 28, rain or shine, at the corner of Pittview Avenue and Mount Troy Road. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. Those who wish to park at the township office or Reserve Primary may take a shuttle.

Parade registration by Oct. 22 is mandatory. For details, email Kim at admin.assist@reservetwp.com .

There will be refreshments, raffles and a costume contest.

• Trick or Treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review staff contributor.