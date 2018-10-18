Reserve Primary earns Title 1 distinction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Division of Federal Programs has named Reserve Primary School a Title I Distinguished School for the 2018-19 school year.

The department is recognizing the Shaler Area school’s achievement because the institution met required objectives and students scored within the top 5 percent for English language arts and math on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment test. Reserve is one of 158 Pennsylvania Title I schools to receive the honor this school year.

Shaler Area schools have earned Title I designations four of the past five years.

Shaler Area Assistant Superintendent Bryan O’Black said the district is honored by Reserve Primary School’s distinction.

“This recognition demonstrates the dedication that our teaching staff shows in order to support our youngest learners in developing sound reading and comprehension skills. The entire Shaler Area community is proud of this tremendous accomplishment and looks forward to continuing to support all students at Reserve,” he said.

“Shaler Area’s Title I program focuses on providing reading and literacy support for first- through third-graders who receive below-average scores on annual literacy exams,” said Marty Martynuska, Reserve principal.

The Title I teachers work in conjunction with classroom teachers on developing lessons they can both teach. The Title I teachers then may work with their students in small groups within their classroom while the classroom teachers work with other students. Another option is for the Title I teachers to remove the student from class for 30 minutes of specialized skill development.”

Martynuska acknowledged Reserve Primary Title I teachers Loretta Schmidt and Elizabeth Ries as “co-captains of the Title I reading ship,” and for having done an “incredible job providing the necessary skills and leadership to our Title I reading program.”

He said that since joining Reserve Primary from Shaler Area Middle School, he has witnessed everyone, including the school’s teachers, aides, secretary, custodians, cafeteria staff and parents join forces to support students’ academic growth and achievement.

“They are all committed to providing a world-class education to our children in this small, mighty and vibrant school.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Division of Federal Programs will honor Reserve Primary School at the 2019 Pennsylvania Title I Improving Schools Performance Conference Jan. 13-16 at the Sheraton Station Square on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.