Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Windmont Farms development public hearing Nov. 14

Natalie Beneviat | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The public hearing regarding a new development in Hampton Township has been moved to Nov. 14, per a decision at the Oct. 10 Hampton Township Council meeting.

The action was requested by the applicant Crossgates, Inc., the proposed developer of the potential Windmont Farms Preliminary Planned Residential Development, now under review.

The applicant is looking to develop on approximately 63 acres of land off of South Pioneer Road in a residential/business zoning district, according to a current list of applicants under review on the Hampton website. The proposed development would have 12 duplexes and 40 single family homes for a total of 64 units.

There is a variance request to the township’s zoning hearing board to be relieved from zoning ordinance requirements on the number of replacement trees, which was to be heard in a zoning hearing board meeting Oct. 23.

The applicant is looking for a reduction of trees that need to be replanted after clearing the area for development purposes, according to Martin Orban, land use administrator for Hampton. The request is not a waiver, but a reduction, he said.

The property is mostly wooded, with three private homes on the land, one of which is the main owner of the property who is selling it to Crossgate, Orban said. The sale could possibly be contingent on the approval of the development by the township, he said.

At the township’s Oct. 10 meeting, when the public hearing was formerly scheduled, a few residents spoke on flooding concerns. Council indicated they were again welcome to speak at the November hearing, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers in the municipal building on McCully Road.

Should final approval be granted, the zoning map will be amended to a Planned Residential Development-B classification for the property, according to the township website.

The plan was originally submitted in June and has been reviewed so far by the Environmental Advisory Council.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact at .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me