Windmont Farms development public hearing Nov. 14

The public hearing regarding a new development in Hampton Township has been moved to Nov. 14, per a decision at the Oct. 10 Hampton Township Council meeting.

The action was requested by the applicant Crossgates, Inc., the proposed developer of the potential Windmont Farms Preliminary Planned Residential Development, now under review.

The applicant is looking to develop on approximately 63 acres of land off of South Pioneer Road in a residential/business zoning district, according to a current list of applicants under review on the Hampton website. The proposed development would have 12 duplexes and 40 single family homes for a total of 64 units.

There is a variance request to the township’s zoning hearing board to be relieved from zoning ordinance requirements on the number of replacement trees, which was to be heard in a zoning hearing board meeting Oct. 23.

The applicant is looking for a reduction of trees that need to be replanted after clearing the area for development purposes, according to Martin Orban, land use administrator for Hampton. The request is not a waiver, but a reduction, he said.

The property is mostly wooded, with three private homes on the land, one of which is the main owner of the property who is selling it to Crossgate, Orban said. The sale could possibly be contingent on the approval of the development by the township, he said.

At the township’s Oct. 10 meeting, when the public hearing was formerly scheduled, a few residents spoke on flooding concerns. Council indicated they were again welcome to speak at the November hearing, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers in the municipal building on McCully Road.

Should final approval be granted, the zoning map will be amended to a Planned Residential Development-B classification for the property, according to the township website.

The plan was originally submitted in June and has been reviewed so far by the Environmental Advisory Council.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact at .