Hampton/Shaler

Hampton car enthusiast always on the hunt for new wheels

Natalie Beneviat | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Marc Koszak has collected 45 cars over the years.
Marc Koszak stands in front of his 2014 Mustang California Special Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.

Car enthusiast Marc Koszak of Allison Park looks for vehicles that are a little bit different, not something seen every day.

For more than 10 years, Koszak, 29, has owned more than 45 cars. Some he buys, restores and sells, others he keeps for car shows and for himself. Either way, he tends to lean toward the more unique or specialized vehicle.

Currently, he has a 1991 Ford Explorer that was restored to look like one of the vehicles from the “Jurassic Park” movies. And he also owned one that was a replica of the sheriff’s car from the “Dukes of Hazzard” classic television show.

“They’ve got to be something odd, something you don’t see driving down the road,” Koszak said.

He often finds his cars on Craigslist or eBay, something that catches his eye. However, he said it has to be a good deal and in good enough condition. Formerly working in a custom car shop, Koszak is mechanically inclined and does a lot of restoration on his own.

Currently he has eight. These include a 1989 Dodge Caravan Turbo, a 2014 For Mustang GT/CS (California Special), the 1991 Ford Explorer Jurassic Park model, a 1993 Lincoln Town Car, a 1998 BMW 328i, and a 2018 Ram 2500 he ordered new in “Omaha Orange.” It’s his 1999 Chevy Camaro he uses as his daily driver and for Autocross racing. He also has a 1985 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was his first car.

Everything he owns is “driveable, insured and inspected.”

He likes to go to at least one local car show a week whether it’s at Pittsburgh Mills or at Victory Church in Cranberry.

“Car events are great. You meet new people with the same interests,” he said.

He also likes to show off his cars to the younger crowd. They especially enjoy the “Jurassic Park” vehicle. And there’s no “hands-off” rule, as he “lets the kids sit in it” hoping they’ll become car enthusiasts of their own one day.

Koszak, who is from Kennedy Township, said he occasionally gets some notice in his neighborhood and once was even referred to as a local “Jay Leno,” the famous talk show host who is known for his vast and eclectic car collection. He has lived in Hampton for five years.

His friend Bill Ramolt, also of Hampton, is a fellow “car guy.”

“He’s proud of it. For his age, it’s pretty impressive,” said Ramolt, who owns two classics of his own.

Koszak said the one thing that keeps him from over-buying is storage. He only has a two-car garage, but is in the process of building on to it.

It’s the Caravan and Grand Prix that get the indoor priorities.

He’s got quite a few awards from car shows. He previously had a notable win as the Overall Rising Star award given to exhibitors for those 25 years and younger at a Pittsburgh World of Wheels show for his 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo.

He also always wanted to do the “Hot Rod Power Tour,” which features classic car drivers touring different cities in the country.

As far as any dream cars he wants, that depends on the day.

“Sometimes I might want to own a (Dukes of Hazzard) General Lee. Other days I’d like to have a Smokey and the Bandit Trans Am,” Koszak said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

