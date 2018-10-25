Shaler Area School Board reappoints three administrators

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Area School Board during its Oct. 17 meeting unanimously approved the reappointment of its superintendent of schools, assistant superintendent of schools and athletics director, all of whom joined the district in 2015.

The board reappointed Sean Aiken as superintendent effective July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024. He will earn a salary of $156,800 for the 2019-20 school year.

Prior to joining Shaler Area as its superintendent, Aiken served as West Allegheny School District’s assistant superintendent. He also was Shaler Area Middle School’s assistant principal from 2003 through 2007.

Aiken said that he is excited to continue serving in his current position.

“I am thankful for the support of our school board of directors and for the daily work of all the staff members across the school district. Together, we will continue serving the students and this community with a sense of pride and responsibility.”

Dr. Bryan O’Black, assistant superintendent, has an updated contract, effective Oct. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024. He will earn a salary of about $133,000 for the 2019-20 school year.

O’Black accepted the assistant superintendent role prior to serving as interim assistant to the superintendent. He joined the Shaler Area School District in 2009 as the technology director and became curriculum and technology director in 2011.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the Shaler Area School District and community, and I look forward to continuing the great progress we have experienced over the past several years, “he said. “Our students, faculty and staff continue to grow and thrive in our learning environment and we will continue to seek out opportunities to expand upon this growth. Our students deserve nothing but the best, and it is very humbling to continue to serve as assistant superintendent of schools.”

Prior to joining Shaler Area, O’Black was director of technology at South Fayette Township School District for three years and a Duquesne University adjunct faculty member.

Lastly, the board reappointed Clinton Rauscher as athletics director from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2023. He will earn approximately $92,000 for the next school year.

Rauscher spent eight years as Cambridge Springs High School’s athletic director. He gained 24 years if teaching experience at the school, which is located in Crawford County and is part of the Penncrest School District.

“During their first terms, Mr. Aiken and Dr. O’Black faced many challenges in the district, with on-going construction projects, finance difficulties and a need to increase academic achievement. They have faced these challenges head on and as a team and consistently make positive impacts on growth and achievement in Shaler Area,” said April Kwiatkowski, board president.

“Mr. Rauscher is an academic at heart and in his first term as AD (athletic director) made great steps in the academic support programs available to the athletes. He continues to grow and develop our coaches and programs to be the best for our Titan athletes.

As a board, we look forward to what the future holds for the district with this strong leadership.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.