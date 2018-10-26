Glenshaw Century Club to spread holiday cheer with house tour, gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Glenshaw Century Club’s annual house tour will kick off the holiday season with homes decked out for the holidays and proceeds benefiting local philanthropic causes.

The tour, featuring three Glenshaw houses, will occur 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10.

The club is providing bus transportation throughout the tour. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Meanwhile, the club will host a free craft fair and tea table at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1719 Mt. Royal Blvd., also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linda Bennardo, who chairs the event with Dianne Kelleher, said club members had asked Susan Dreier and her husband, Tim, to participate in the tour for years. After the couple agreed to open their home to visitors for the event, the Dreiers’ son and neighbor, Jeff, and daughter-in-law, Christie, joined the roster, along with their neighbors Peter Franzen and David Gotwald.

“Normally it is through people we know or someone sees a house that looks neat and maybe we call them and ask them if they would be interested,” Bennardo said of finding tour participants.

Pittsburgh industrialist Isaac Lightner built Susan and Tim Dreier’s house in 1833 in the Greek-revival style, with its gabled porch and pillars. The current owners have restored the house to its original condition and filled it with antiques. The Lightner House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation’s Historic Plaques Properties.

Jeff and Christie Dreier are the fourth owners of their Craftsman-influenced bungalow, which Jeff’s parents originally owned. Etna department store owner Fred Hoburg built the house in 1928, Bennardo said.

According to her, builders constructed Franzen and Gotwald’s Craftsman-style house in 1927. It retains original woodwork and several stained-glass windows. A 1950s-era recreation room contains knotty pine walls and a bar.

Eileen Phillips, club corresponding secretary and event committee member, said more than 40 crafters and vendors will sell their wares at the craft sale. Volunteers will sell hot food, available for attendees to eat in a dining area. All vendors will donate items for a raffle.

Earlier that weekend, guests may visit Bruce and Johanna Morrison’s Queen Anne-style Victorian home during the club’s formal gala from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The 21-and-over event will feature wine, hors d’ oeuvres, sweets, a Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka-sponsored signature cocktail and raffles.

Gala tickets are $50 and include admission to Saturday’s house tour.

“I’ve been a member of the Century Club for about 10 years now, and we do a lot of good work and raise a lot of money for scholarships and charities that are within the neighborhood,” Johanna Morrison said of her motivation to host the event at her circa-1885 house.

She said actress Katherine Hepburn visited her home, which Hepburn’s relative Fred Garlinghouse once owned. Furthermore, Walter C. Kidney’s book “Pittsburgh’s Landmark Architecture: The Historic Buildings of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County” mentions the property.

The weekend’s events will benefit the club’s mission to advance education by granting need-based scholarships and promoting “the good welfare of the aged, poor or distressed.”

Within the past year, the club has contributed more than $3,500 to various charities and $28,000 in scholarships to Shaler Area High School seniors, said publicity chairwoman Susan Ball.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.