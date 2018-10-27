Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Blessed Trinity Academy Cross Country earns pair of titles

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Junior varsity members are, from left, (first row) Aiden Flaherty, Will Waskiewicz, Jack Kandravy, Jude Rottman, Donnie Schubert, Nick Graper, Joe Waskiewicz, Ben Kandravy and Calvin Vento; (second row) Nolan Thiel, Sam McGowan and Michael Bridgeman.
Earns titles Blessed Trinity Academy’s Cross Country team ended their season with two Diocesan Championship titles on Oct. 20, one going to their JV Boys team and the other to their Varsity Boys team. In addition to this being their second Diocesan Championship in two years, the Varsity Boys were also undefeated over the same period. Varsity members were, from left, (first row, seated) Sean Dewey, Cameron Fettis, Cross Vento, Max Rottmann, JP Byrnes and John Caliguiri; (second row) Liam Shields, Matt Graper, Max Regan, Erik Schneider, Tyler Cannon, Aiden Herman, Max Noullet, Coach Eric Paskowski, Joseph Heller, Ethan Gannon, Xander Hill.
Blessed Trinity Academy’s Cross Country team ended their season with two Diocesan Championship titles on Oct. 20, one going to their JV Boys team and the other to their Varsity Boys team. In addition to this being their second Diocesan Championship in two years, the Varsity Boys were also undefeated over the same period.

