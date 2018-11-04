Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Vets Day 5K on Nov. 11 at Hampton Community Park

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
On Sunday, Nov. 11, in Hampton Community Park, the 13th annual Operation Troop Appreciation Veterans 5K race will be held.
The 13th annual Operation Troop Appreciation Veterans Day 5K race will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 11, at Hampton Community Park. The cost to participate is $20.

Boy Scout Troop 195, the 171st Air Fueling Wing Color Guard, Hampton High School Pep Band, North Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Shaler Emergency Medical Service, NovaCare Rehabilitation Service, numerous area businesses and a group of volunteers are contributing time and talent to the success of the race again this year.

Operation Troop Appreciation has provided care packages to more than 160,000 active duty troops since its inception in 2004. The goal is to fulfill wish list requests to units deployed around the world.

For details, go to the race webpage at www.operationtroop appreciation.org or email the race director at gerardmac977@aol.com.

