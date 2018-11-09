Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Michael Keaton and Tom Hanks join Pittsburgh rally for synagogue shooting victims
Hampton/Shaler

Blessed Trinity Academy student collects for food drive

Erica Cebzanov | Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Xander Hill, a Blessed Trinity Academy eighth-grader from Shaler, is collecting food donations for Etna’s Bread of Life Food Pantry.
Xander Hill, a Blessed Trinity Academy eighth-grader from Shaler, is collecting food donations for Etna’s Bread of Life Food Pantry.

Updated 12 hours ago

Blessed Trinity Academy eighth-grader Xander Hill is thankful that he and his family will share a Thanksgiving dinner. He is working to provide local families with the same opportunities.

Xander of Shaler is collecting food, grocery-store gift cards and monetary donations for families who use Etna’s Bread of Life Food Pantry.

“I volunteer at the food pantry, and I feel like it was a nice thing to do for them since it was a great program and I feel like it’s very good for people,” he said.

Alexis Weber, pantry manager, said Xander will place the donated turkeys and sides inside baskets, creating meal kits for recipient families.

“We serve between 100 and 120 families a month — what we’re going to do is a raffle so that everyone has an equal chance to receive that dinner,” she said.

Xander is requesting the following items: 12- to 18-pound turkeys, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, other canned vegetables, dinner rolls, 10-pound bags of potatoes, pies and butter.

The donation deadline is Nov. 19 at the pantry, 94 Locust St. Donors should denote that the items are part of Xander’s project.

Weber said that Xander has been a “blessing” during his years of service at the pantry.

“He was just always, you know, volunteering, helping people, helping them shop, helping them load stuff into their cars,” she said. “I just wish all young people would do something like this. It doesn’t have to be as big a project as Xander’s, but there is such a need.”

Xander has spread the word about his food drive through word-of-mouth and posts on his mother’s Facebook page.

“I was doing 14 (meals) to begin with, but it’s constantly getting bigger and bigger from friends and family donating things, and I would like to say thank you to them because I am very grateful for it,” he said, noting that his new goal is to gather 20 meals.

Xander’s mother, Amy, said that she and his father, Mark, are impressed with his efforts.

“It makes my husband and I very proud of Xander for giving back to others in need because we are very fortunate and very blessed in our own lives. It’s wonderful to see such a young person so thoughtful.”

Bread of Life Food Pantry is a ministry of Calvert Memorial Presbyterian Church. Weber said that the pantry is a Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank member organization. The pantry serves residents from the 15215 and 15223 zip codes.

For more information: www.boletna.org.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me