Students sharpen physical, mental skills at Etna fencing club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Corsair Fencing Club in Etna is attracting people to a sport that the International Olympic Committee estimates was founded in the 15th century.

Vincent Beatty, 61, studio co-owner, said that sword fighting endures due to its “romantic” nature. He explains to his students how one would use items in the 7-year-old school’s “historical room,” including daggers, shields and rapiers — a slender, pointed type of sword — in a duel.

Similarly, Adam Marthens, 31, of Oakland one of the school’s eight coaches, said that fencing is ideal for participants of all ages, with varying athletic abilities.

“Whether you’re a 5-year-old kid who has almost zero fine motor (skills) yet, or a 70-something person who is obviously slowing down, either one of those people can still fence successfully, even if they are not in top physical form, and make points.”

Fencers use the foil, epee and sabre weapons in matches, earning points for making contact with their opponents in designated body areas based upon the weapons used.

Corsair is equipped with computerized scoring equipment that runs from players’ protective uniforms and swords.

“Any time the (players) score, they make a light,” Beatty, of Emsworth, said of the red light and buzzing sound that emanates from a box connected to a pole in the practice room. “It’s the easiest thing to understand — when you get a light, you score, and that’s it.”

The winner is the first person to score 15 points or the one with the most points.

Members are welcome to attend drop-in sessions Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During a recent Monday session, Brett Riale, 47, brought his 9-year-old son, Toren, for practice. Brett fenced on his college team as a University of California, Santa Cruz, student and had resumed the sport with Toren.

“I kind of like fencing with foil. I don’t know how to do sabre or epee,” Toren, a Shaler Area Elementary School student, said.

“That’s what Vince (Beatty) always said to me: ‘What other sport do you get to go out with pointy things and poke people and not get in trouble for it?’” Brett quipped when Toren mentioned his attraction to the sport.

Likewise, Sarah Read, 45, and her son, Lucas Bolton, 17, travel from South Strabane, Washington County, to Corsair three times weekly, she said.

Lucas, a Trinity Area High School student, hopes to gain a spot on a National Collegiate Athletic Association team.

“He is levels beyond me,” Read said. “It has been a very peculiar dynamic: parent-child, opponents-teammates. It has been rewarding and maddening at the same time.

“Fencing has been one of the greatest things I have done for myself as an adult; I absolutely love it.”

Marthens said that many liken fencing to a game of “physical chess.”

“It’s one of the few sports that you have almost nothing to rely on but your own abilities, so fencers tend to be extremely self-reliant, quick thinking, able to problem solve with a lot of variables,” he said, of the sport that he coaches with his wife, Lisa.

Corsair students may borrow uniforms and equipment with their monthly membership fees, unless they choose to purchase their own. Monthly memberships are $90 for individuals or $140 for families of up to three members. Initial sessions are free.

Corsair Fencing Club is at 352 Butler St., Etna.

For details, email corsair fencingclub@gmail.com.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.