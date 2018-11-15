Hampton's Cardone awarded AD of the Year honors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton Township School District’s own Bill Cardone is receiving the Region 4 Athletic Director of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association.

Cardone, the athletic director for the school district for 19 years, is a lifelong resident of Hampton and 1973 graduate.

He said he was contacted by fellow peers outside of the school district who said they wanted to nominate him, after which he had to fill out an online nomination form. He was recently contacted by the PSADA Executive Director Holly Farnese who broke the news.

“It’s a great honor. I’m a lucky person to be working for this school district. There are great people who work here, a great school board and great administration that allow us to do our jobs,” said Cardone, who was a former baseball, football and basketball player in school.

One athletic director is selected from each of the five regions listed with the PSADA, according to its website. Hampton is in Region 4, which Cardone said includes Districts 7 and 8 of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Cardone oversees athletics in both the high school and middle schools along with a number of club sports. He is president of Northern Athletic Directors Association and is on the PIAA basketball committee. He also holds the following WPIAL positions: chairman of the basketball committee, an athletics director representative, board of control representative and its athletics director association secretary.

The criteria to be selected for athletic director of the year includes recognition of service, leadership and involvement with interscholastic athletics at the local and district level and the individual must be a PSADA member and active athletic administrator, according to the PSADA website.

Not only was Cardone recognized for his accomplishment at the Nov. 12 school board meeting, but it was also announced that Hampton was recently awarded as a 2017-18 Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Sportsmanship Award Winner.

This is the fourth time they won this award, with the first being in school year 2008-09, said Cardone.

He said they have a well-known goal of promoting and requiring good sportsmanship from the students at Hampton.

“We have high expectations of our student athletes on and off the field,” he said.

This award “speaks volumes about our kids, coaches, administrators and community,” he said.

An awards summit was held last week at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum, represented by Cardone and several Hampton student athletes.

Dr. Michael Loughead, superintendent of the school district, said this award is reflective of the efforts of parents, coaches, students and more.

“That’s what Hampton’s all about,” he said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.