Shaler Board of Commissioners seek to fill vacancy

Shaler Township is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners.

The vacancy is the result of the pending resignation of Ward 2 Commissioner Lori Voegtly Mizgorski.

Commissioner Mizgorski’s pending resignation is the result of her being elected as the State Representative for the 30 th Legislative District starting in January.

Applicants for this position must be 18 years of age or older and have resided in Ward 2 for a minimum of one year.

Resumes and letters of interest may be mailed or dropped off at the Shaler Township Municipal Building, 300 Wetzel Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116.

They also may be submitted by email to: shaler@shaler.org.

The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

All resumes and letters of interest must be accompanied by a completed Statement of Financial Interest, which are available at the township office or request by e-mail: shaler@shaler.org.

For additional information, contact the manager’s office at 412-486-9700.