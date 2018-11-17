Shaler officials do not anticipate 2019 tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler manager Tim Rogers does not anticipate tax increases in the 2019 budget. The board of commissioners will officially vote on it next month.

“It is a balanced budget. There is not a tax increase in the budget,” he said during a Nov. 13 commissioners meeting. “There are some challenges in the budget, particularly in capital spending and paving. Otherwise, we are in good financial condition.”

The commissioners have set a public budget appropriation hearing for 7 p.m. Dec. 11; a public tax levy ordinance hearing is scheduled for the same meeting.

Also at the meeting:

• At applicant Gala Limited Partnership & Meadow Walk LP’s request, the commissioners tabled the possible approval of a lot consolidation for a potential Sheetz development at 973 William Flynn Highway for the Dec. 11 meeting.

• Officials said the township continues to deal with paving issues. A. Folino Construction Inc. has completed paving the roads in its nearly $1 million contract, but the Oakmont-based company has not finished its punch list — remaining repairs that must be completed to receive its nearly $100,000 retainer fee — township engineer Matt Sebastian said.

“We’ve found, Matt has found — that the way they (Folino) measure the road is based on tonnage rather than actual measurement. Matt has gone out and done measurements that differ from their measurements,” Rogers said.

Residents have complained about “a few” project-related items, Sebastian said. But residents also have called to thank officials for solving other paving issues, Rogers said.

According to him, the work is “commercially acceptable” but contains cosmetic issues. When township officials have found drainage problems, he said, the paver has resolved them.

• The commissioners passed a resolution for a $20,000 Community Development Block Grant request for Craft Avenue and Perlick Street paving. The Department of Housing and Urban Development program requires that no less than 70 percent of funds benefit people with low and moderate incomes.

• Sebastian said Allegheny County Sanitary Authority will install flow monitors to collect data for the next four to eight months.

“We’ll get that data, use it to refine some information, take that data to get some more projects out of that; that’s the ultimate goal,” he said. “The meter locations are mostly just before the trunk mains. So, they will be monitoring the various sewer sheds that contribute to the trunk mains that run through Shaler.”

Rogers estimated that the township would transfer the trunk mains to Alcosan in 2019, as part of its regionalization efforts.

• The commissioners approved the repair and/or demolition of 123 Friday Road, a tax-delinquent property since 2015. Home Opportunity LLC is listed as the owner.

Bob Vita, Shaler code officer, said the property appeared “very dangerous” to the public.

No one spoke in favor of or against the demolition during a public hearing.

“I would say that the neighboring residents have been quite patient. It’s been an ongoing issue. And we just got a call in recently that someone wanted to remortgage the property. So, it’s clearly owned by a non-resident corporation,” Rogers said.

Township officials will seek bids for the demolition, with Rogers anticipating the project occurring the first half of 2019.

“This is a really tough demolition. … This is really high off the road. There’s no real entry point to it. This may require temporary closure of Friday Road when the demolition is done,” Rogers said.

• Rogers announced that the township reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement with its road crew employees who are Teamsters Local 205 members. The agreement includes an annual 2.5 percent pay increase throughout contract.

“They were very cooperative in giving us language for some job changes, reducing overtime. Excellent group of employees who do a really good job, and I’m pleased and proud to give them a five-year contract agreement.”

The agreement was reached after around six hours of negotiations, Rogers said.

• The township has agreed to accept a grant from the district attorney’s office for two traffic video surveillance monitors at the Mt. Royal Boulevard and Wetzel Road and Babcock Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue intersections.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.