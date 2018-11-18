Native American Heritage month celebrated at Shaler North Hills Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President George H.W. Bush approved a joint resolution designating November 1990 as National American Indian Heritage Month, recognizing the first Americans’ contributions to the country’s establishment. Officials have established proclamations under similar names annually since 1994.

Shaler North Hills Library will celebrate National Native American Heritage Month with a Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center (COTRAIC) drumming and dancing presentation at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the library.

Krisa Spangler, COTRAIC fiscal and human resources specialist, will perform a women’s jingle dance wearing traditional regalia. A jingle dress features fabric adorned with rows of metal “jingles,” or cones, sometimes made from chewing-can lids, to create noise upon movement.

“Since prehistoric times, Native Americans have danced to express their traditions and cultural values. … As an Indian center, it is our duty to share this culture with our parents and children,” Spangler wrote in an email.

The public will have the chance to participate in a few interactive dances.

“We’ll have Native American beadwork. We will have different feathers, fans, the outfits that the dancers will wear. We’ll have the full-size drum that’s made with buffalo hide,” Spangler, of Monroeville said of the artifacts on display.

She and other COTRAIC representatives will spend time answering guests’ questions. Overall, she hopes the event teaches them “knowledge of Native American dance and heritage, along with education of different terminology of language and to be more comfortable asking questions of different cultures.”

Beth Lawry, the library’s adult services manager, said 70 people attended the last Native American Heritage month event featuring a COTRAIC speaker, film and dancers.

“I approached COTRAIC as I had attended their powwows for several years and really appreciated seeing the incredible regalia and the dancing and drumming,” she said. “They are local to the North Hills, and it’s a great opportunity to learn about and celebrate the native culture. We were glad to see such interest from the Shaler community last year and wanted to continue to foster that interest.”

COTRAIC was formed in 1969 and attained nonprofit status in 1972. The organization’s staff relocated from Homewood in 1976 to Dorseyville, Indiana Township.

The council provides a place for Native Americans like Spangler, who is of Mohawk descent, to practice their culture.

“We have multiple federal, local and state grants that we run and distribute and we also have our annual powwow that we put on each year, which is our singing and dance competition with vendors and food of the Native American realm,” she said.

COTRAIC also utilizes a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant to help people “seek, find and retain employment,” Spangler said.

The organization’s speaker’s bureau provides outreach such as the dance and drum presentation Spangler will perform at the library, show and tell, and other seminars.

Registration is requested for the free event by calling 412-486-0211 or visiting www.shalerlibrary.org.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.