Shaler Area students accepted into PMEA ensembles
Updated 11 hours ago
Shaler Area is proud to announce nine Shaler Area High School students were accepted into Pennsylvania Music Educators Association ensembles.
Six students were accepted into the PMEA District 1 Senior High Band. The students were selected based on their level of musicianship, involvement in PMEA, as well as their involvement in the arts. The students will rehearse for two days straight and showcase their hard work, as well as represent Shaler Area, at Cornell High School on Jan. 26, 2019 during the PMEA District 1 Band Festival. This festival is comprised of students from 54 districts in Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene and Fayette counties. Dr. Jonathan Helmick, director of bands at Slippery Rock University, will be the guest conductor.
PMEA District 1 Senior High Band members from Shaler include, Adam Braughler (grade 10) - French horn; Ethan Carter (grade 11) - bass clarinet; Jenna Facer (grade 10) - flute; Gabriella Greco (grade 10) - clarinet; Michael LaBella (grade 11) - bassoon; Zachary Spondike (grade 10) - tenor sax
Additionally, three students were accepted into the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Honors Jazz Band.
The PMEA District 1 Honors Jazz Band Festival will be held at North Allegheny High School Feb. 1-2, 2019. This festival is comprised of students from 54 districts in Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene and Fayette counties. These students will spend two full days rehearsing with conductors and then showcase their talents at the concert performance Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.
PMEA District 1 Honors Jazz Band members from Shaler include, Luke Franks (grade 10) - trumpet; Zachary Spondike (grade 10) - tenor sax; Michael Zang (grade 12) - trumpet.
