Abundance of activities planned for Hampton holidays

Take advantage of these upcoming festive activities in the Hampton Township area to warm up for the holidays.

The Eighth Annual Hampton Bands Holiday Extravaganza returns on Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hampton High School on McCully Road.

School bands will be performing throughout the day, including the eighth-grade band from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; fifth-grade band with an eighth-grade side-by-side from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and Hampton High School Wind Ensemble 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

“It’s a great opportunity for vendors and attendees to hear our wonderful Hampton students,” said event organizer Lisa Maier.

The fundraiser benefits the school district’s elementary, middle and high school bands and features a holiday market with 118 vendors, an increase from last year, said Maier.

Tickets cost $6 for a special holiday area for kids, which includes a visit with Santa, two kids crafts and a sundae-making station. And new this year is a puppet show, said Maier. Tickets are available in advance via a link on the school district website. Parents can purchase tickets as well for $4. Tickets can be bought at the extravaganza but are limited.

Maier said the Holiday Extravaganza also holds its annual homemade cookie walk, which can be purchased by the pound. More than 5,000 cookies were at last year’s event, according to the HBA website.

Back again is the Band Dad’s Cafe and 50/50 raffle. Also, bring gifts from home, or those just purchased, to get wrapped for a small donation, said Maier.

• The Township of Hampton’s Holiday Seasons Greeting Celebration is on Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Hampton Community Center. This annual event will kick off with a five-minute, low-level fireworks display by Pyrotechnico. Santa will be there, accompanied by Rudolph and both the North Hampton and Hampton No. 1 volunteer fire departments.

Guests can enjoy music by Lou Schreiber, free hot chocolate and cookies and coffee, all sponsored by Gateway Engineers, along with a fire pit to stay warm. Displays will be featured by both the Depreciation Lands Museum and the Hampton Community Association. Pictures with Santa is care of the Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty, Hampton Office, according to the township website.

Shoppers can visit the Holiday Sparkle Shoppe at the Hampton Community Library, which is located within the community center, from 7 to 9 p.m. Suzanna Krispli, director of the library, said this is their 11th year.

“We love hosting the fair in conjunction with Hampton’s Annual Tree Light up Celebration. The atmosphere is always so festive and we love hosting the Girl Scouts in the children’s area where the kids come in and do a craft,” said Krispli.

• The Pittsburgh Concert Chorale is performing Handel’s Messiah at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Allison Park on Dec. 9, at 2 p.m., according to the group’s chorale manager Krista Ream. She said the spacious venue will be great for the singers and audience.

This is their second year singing this performance, said Ream. The event is free, but goodwill donations will be accepted.

“It’s a very heartwarming way to kick off the season,” she said.

• Also, the Three Rivers Ringers, a Pittsburgh handbell ensemble, will be performing “Holiday Bells n’at” on Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, according to Jeff Sterling, pastor. The event is free with donations encouraged. They’ll be performing holiday music like “On this day, Earth Shall Ring,” “O holy night,” and “God with us for all time.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.