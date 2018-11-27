Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Etna's Light the Night 2018

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Santa arrives at Etna’s Light the Night 2018 on Nov. 23.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Families made their way to the First Congregational Church of Etna for some hot chocolate during Etna’s Light the Night celebration.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Isabella Kee, 4, of Sharpsburg, visits with Santa during Etna’s Light the Night on Nov. 23.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area’s Sensation Baton team entertained the crowd during Etna’s Light the Night 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kids and adults lined Grant Street for Etna Light the Night 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Pine Creek Community Band play Christmas music during Etna’s Light the Night 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The day after Thanksgiving is an annual celebration in Etna to welcome the holiday season in style. Festivities included trolley rides, live reindeer, children’s games, a photo booth, a balloon artist, a parade and a visit from Santa Claus.

