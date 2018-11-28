Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton Holiday Season Greeting Celebration slated for Dec. 6.

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, enjoy an evening of fun at Hampton Township’s Holiday Season Greeting Celebration. The free event starts with a five-minute fireworks display, and Santa and Rudolph will arrive by fire truck.

There will be free cookies and hot chocolate, live holiday music and the opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa. For details, call 412-487-7870 or go to www.hampton-pa.org.

North Hills Chorale to present concert

The North Hills Chorale will present a Christmas concert entitled “Favorite Christmas Memories” on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. in the Visitation Chapel at Kearns Spirituality Center, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park.

Program will include an audience sing-along for Handel’s HallelujahChorus. Free-will offerings accepted. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the North Hills Community Outreach Food Pantry. More information is available at www.nhchorale.com .

Sealarks group plans Christmas gathering

The Sealarks will have a Christmas gathering at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, McCandless. The group offers Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone —widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group. Entertainment will be by James Gourlay, River City Brass Band. The cost to attend for a non-member/guests is $2. For information, call 412-487-7194.

Civil War Round Table program set

On Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., the Greater Pittsburgh Civil War Round Table will meet at Hampton Township Community Center, 1301 McCully Road, Allison Park. Richard Lewis will present “Cloaked in Mystery: The Curious Case of the Confederate Coat.” This lecture is free and open to the public.

$38K raised to match donations

The board of directors of North Hills Community Outreach recently raised $38,000 to encourage matching donations from individuals in the community.

The first $38,000 donated by individuals through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar for dollar. Last year, North Hills Community Outreach assisted nearly 3,500 local families in hardship and poverty.

This fiscal year began with flooding that has resulted in a significant increase in requests for help. Checks can be mailed to NHCO, 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. Online donations can be made at nhco.org .

