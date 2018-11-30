Millvale creates safe meeting location for purchases, exchanges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A green sign in Millvale is making it safer for adults to talk to strangers.

The sign, located outside the Sedgwick Street borough building entrance, is the council-approved internet purchase exchange location.

People may meet at the location to exchange goods from sites such as Craigslist, The Freecycle Network or OfferUp. The area is under constant video surveillance.

Millvale Mayor Brian Spoales said he had the meet-up spot idea on his agenda for six months prior to its October approval by council.

“I proceeded to talk to a few individuals within the community to get their input and then to my (police) chief (Tim Komoroski) about his thoughts and location,” he said. “Councilman (Brian) Wolovich also approached me over the summer after he noticed a few communities in the surrounding areas setting up locations.

“The area where the sign is located became the focal point, as we wanted a spot on camera that would have enough light for evening exchanges. Chief Komoroski and public works supervisor Joe Kypta worked together to hang the sign with proper camera exposure.”

The borough urges residents to use caution when meeting strangers, to familiarize themselves with their surroundings and to avoid inviting strangers to their homes. If one encounters an emergency requiring police assistance, call 911.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.