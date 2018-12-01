Hampton manager, police chief to host discussion on 911

Find out the right and wrong time to call 911 at the next Coffee Conversation with the Township Manager at 9 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Starbucks in the Hampton Shoppes on Route 8.

Hampton police Chief Tom Vulakovich, along with township Manager Christopher Lochner, will be leading this discussion and all residents are invited. Vulakovich said while the topic presented is on the 911 system and appropriate times to use it, the floor is certainly open to other questions related to the department.

“We’d be open to any topic of discussion. We’re just making ourselves more available in a public platform … more casual,” said Vulakovich, who’s been with the Hampton police department since 1989 and chief for more than three years.

In regard to why this topic is to be presented, Vulakovich said some people have wanted to get in touch with the police for what could be potential emergencies and sent emails instead, for example. This is not the best way to get in touch with the police, especially in a potential emergency, he said.

This is third of a series of coffee talks hosted by the township manager that have been held since September. Each features an important community topic and residents are encouraged to ask questions and start a conversation.

The featured discussion lasts for approximately 15 minutes and then time is open for questions from residents on basically anything they want to discuss, Lochner said.

This is the first event being held in the day. Lochner said officials want to broaden their availability to different times of the day for those residents who can’t make a certain time of day.

In February, they hope to have a coffee conversation on snow and ice removal, which may be an outdoor event where residents can actually see the township snow removal equipment, possibly in action, Lochner said.

While registration is not required, it’s appreciated and can be done via the township website at www.hampton-pa.org.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.