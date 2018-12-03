Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Cultural diversity focus of new group at Hampton High School

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
A new student-led group at Hampton High School is focusing on cultural diversity.

A multicultural student association to be piloted over the year is meant to give opportunities for minority students to share their culture with the rest of the student body and staff.

Several students were present at last month’s school board meeting to present the idea to the board, all citing that although Hampton was accepting, there was not much diversity.

“We’re hoping that this club raises awareness of what exists throughout the student body,” said Kerollos Kamel, a senior. “It will help those who do not know how to address such issues.”

It will be a support group for minority students at the school and provide chances for them to express their culture and diversity to other members of the student body, hoping it to be an educational opportunity not only for peers, but also for teachers.

“Having a better understanding of what’s going on leads to more acceptance,” said Tejas Badgujar, a senior.

Some ideas include having a cultural event combined with the school’s World Language Dinner, such as offering ethnic food or dance, according to Rosy Oh, a senior.

They also suggested holding a type of discussion, mirroring well-known national “Ted Talks” public speaking engagements, with the main issue being multiculturalism, said Grace Kang, a senior who also was presenting on the group.

Events can be opened to the entire district, if desired, she said.

So far they have about 20 students interested in the club.

“I think you guys can be role models and ambassadors to the middle school, too,” said Mary Alice Hennessey, school board member.

The students said Principal Dr. Marguerite Imbarlina is very supportive of the group. Also, Sarah Jabbar, a social studies teacher at the high school, will act as a sponsor.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Loughead said the district’s leadership team is working with a consultant on educating and understanding diversity.

The pilot will be reviewed after the school year.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

