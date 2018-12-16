Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Sheetz approved for Shaler

Erica Cebzanov | Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
A new Sheetz location has been approved in Shaler.
A Sheetz Inc. store is slated for Shaler, after township commissioners unanimously approved its lot consolidation and site development during a Dec. 11 meeting.

Gala Limited Partnership & Meadow Walk LP plans to open the store about five months after construction commences at 973 William Flynn Highway.

Jonathan Garczewski, of Butler-based Gateway Engineers, is working on the project. He said that it will contain light bollards “typical with all Sheetz projects,” including 4-inch, metal bollards in parking spaces.

Township Manager Tim Rogers wondered if the signage lighting could be “pretty significant in a residential area.”

“I think one feature that is important to at least note with the elevations is it is full brick, stone, fully surrounding the building and that takes into consideration the residents to the rear to the extent that anyone has visibility. They’re not looking at a block wall or metal siding. We actually went ahead and utilized the safety saw to surround the whole property,” Garczewski said.

“There won’t be any point at which there won’t be a wall or some type of structure between the mechanicals and the exterior, and they will be above — not a roof — but they will be above so that any sound will be buffered,” Ryan Wotus, attorney from Goldberg, Kamin & Garvin, said of the elevation.

“Will any of the neighboring properties or the homes above the development be able to detect the odor of gasoline during the normal operations?” asked board Vice President William Cross.

Wotus said that there are “environmental protections” in place to address the issue.

“There are passive systems that are in place that actually capture those fumes so as you are fueling it captures it and puts it back into the tank basically,” he said, “and then as a fuel truck comes to reload the underground storage tanks, the fume that is then there goes into the truck as it loads it with the incoming fuel and takes it back to the facility where the fuel actually came from.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

