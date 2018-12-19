Shaler teen seeks to have Millvale recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler Area senior Jimmy Burn, 18, admits that he first learned the truth about Christopher Columbus during his Multicultural Studies elective this year.

In 1492, Columbus departed from Spain and found the Bahamas, not America.

“And thousands of people died when he came over. He brought disease, he enslaved natives. And I didn’t know that until then. I remember when we were younger, we would learn that Christopher Columbus discovered the new world and that it was great,” Burn said about his shock when discovering the truth.

“It was just one of those things that didn’t sit well with me. I didn’t think we should have a day devoted to him when that happened.”

As a result, Burn, a Millvale junior councilman, is attempting to get Millvale Borough Council to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“I do think that once we change it that it would bring more awareness to the subject. We should be celebrating a culture that survived today, not the person that almost potentially destroyed it,” he said.

Burn approached his teacher, Nick Haberman, for assistance with the proposal. Fellow student Natalie Deutchbauer helped Burn prepare the presentation he gave to council during its Dec. 11 workshop session.

“The main goal of the Multicultural Studies class, and the Holocaust class, is to not only teach about human rights violations and genocide, but to inspire students to make real and positive change at their level,” Haberman said.

Burn’s efforts are part of Haberman’s LIGHT education Initiative — Leadership through Innovation in Genocide and Human rights Teaching.

“In my electives at Shaler, students like Jimmy are being given opportunities to be innovative community leaders through the study of difficult and extraordinary important subjects: the Holocaust, genocide and human rights,” Haberman said.

During the presentation, Burn tried to educate about Millvale’s individual history.

“Millvale was actually home to the Seneca people until the 1700s.”

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proclaimed Columbus Day a federal holiday in 1937, following lobbying by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic-based fraternal organization.

A 1977 United Nations-sponsored conference on discrimination against native populations in the Americas spurred the idea to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. In 1992, the Berkeley City Council in California declared Oct. 12 a “Day of Solidarity with Indigenous People.”

The movement has grown, with states such as South Dakota, Hawaii and Alaska changing the holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with municipalities following suit.

State Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia introduced a moderate partisan bill in October to change the day in Pennsylvania.

Locally, Sharpsburg has a statue honoring Chief Guyasuta, who led the Seneca tribe.

“Sharpsburg, actually, they do Guyasuta Days, so they honor their indigenous culture within their community, which I thought was pretty cool,” Burn said.

Council President James Machajewski said he would like to review the bill at the January workshop session to possibly create a “better mirror image” of the document.

Councilman William G. Stout asked why Burn preferred to use the term “indigenous,” rather than “Seneca” for the holiday.

“Because we’re recognizing all indigenous cultures, not just Seneca,” Burn replied.

Councilman Brian Wolovich said that this initiative is connected with a national movement. He said most people don’t understand that Columbus didn’t discover America and that connecting the name with the “national and statewide conversation is critical.”

Stout thinks it is necessary to explain why council would eliminate a holiday.

“Sharpsburg has Guyasuta Days down there, but they still say Columbus Day,” he said.

Council President James Machajewski said if this change is made, it would entail educating not only the council, but residents, and neighboring communities.

Councilman Brian Wolovich said that junior council is an opportunity to “to find things you’re passionate about and work through the process. This is a good start to the process, and it will be a good education for you to see it through. Kudos for finding something that we’ll work on.”

Burn and his classmates plan to ask the Shaler Area School Board at a January 2019 meeting to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day on the district calendar.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor