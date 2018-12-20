Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Get prepared for Frigid 5 Miler

Natalie Beneviat | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Registration for the Frigid 5 Miler, a brisk run in the middle of January in North Park, is open now until Jan. 1 for an early-bird discount of $25.

The fee to burn off holiday cookie calories in the cold increases to $30 until Jan. 12 and then to $35 on race day, Jan. 13, according to Peter Fuselier, project manager of Registration and Timing for Pro Bike Run.

The Frigid 5 Miler is owned, directed and timed by Pro Bike + Run Timing and Race Management, which also holds the annual Spring Thaw and Just a Short Time races, said Andrew Glod, race director and director of timing. Sister company of the similar name, Pro Bike + Run, is the largest sponsor.

As he points out, the race usually “lives up to its name.”

Glod provided some tips for racers if the weather is extremely cold. But note, it will go on.

“If the weather is extremely cold, we suggest layering their running gear and covering up exposed skin. (The) 5 miles, no matter your fitness level, takes a good bit of time, so be prepared,” he said.

Any level racer can participate, Fuselier said.

Glod said safety is a priority. If road conditions are not up to par, they will have plows and salt trucks clear the way before the race.

Participants will be rewarded for their chilly effort with a post-race party, including hot chocolate, pancakes, muffins, bananas and more inside the “heated” North Park Lodge, Glod said.

Race organizers will donate a portion of the fees toward local athletic programs that sponsor the event.

“By running this event, you are helping to support the next generation of runners as the volunteer groups from local elementary and high school track and cross country teams benefit from the race proceeds. Please come out and spread your love of running to the kids,” Fuselier said.

Awards will be given. Categories can be found at https://www.lightspeed-racing.com/F5M .

To register, visit www.light speed-racing.com/F5M . Or register in person at pre-packet pick-up from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Pro Bike + Run in Robinson on Robinson Lane or on race-day starting at 7:30 a.m. at North Park Lodge.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

