Hampton officials approve township budget, 4 to 1

Hampton Township council passed its 2019 budget in a 4 to 1 vote Dec. 19. There is a .4275 capital millage rate increase.

Sherry Neugebauer voted against the spending plan.

The millage rate increase reflects $42.75 on every $100,000 assessed real estate, as presented by township Manager Christopher Lochner.

Currently, Hampton is ranked 117 from highest to lowest millage rates out of the 130 municipalities in Allegheny County, Lochner said. The new rate would put Hampton in the 111th position, or the bottom 14 percent.

A major portion of the increase is to fund a 10-year pavement maintenance program which would address road maintenance and resurfacing at least every 15 years.

Annual funding for road maintenance was $525,000, but in order to adequately maintain roads in that timeframe it would cost roughly $1 million per year, council President Mike Peters said. Gateway Engineers gave a potential 10-year plan, which provided a cost analysis over the next several years, Peters said.

He said past council was great keeping rates low, especially in years when the economy was not doing well. But increases in labor and material is driving costs up. Township officials looked at alternative funding sources, such as a shift from the general fund, but that just didn’t work.

“We did not have a sustainable funding stream at the current level,” he said, adding at the current rate the township would only be able to fund “fewer and fewer” roads.

“It’s very important to understand this money is going to improve the infrastructure of the township,” Peters said.

He said the township was able to pave this year’s program because of a carryover in the budget from last year.

There were several people in the audience who were opposed to the millage raise.

Former council president Victor Son said the capital improvement millage increase will bring in additional funds of more than $725,000 per year. The current capital improvement funding of more than $500,000 will bring the new annual capital improvement funding to approximately $1.3 million per year, he said.

Son added since the county went to 100 percent assessment values in 2001, when council reset the millage at 2.100 mills, it ended at 2.4966 in 2018, after three straight years of no increases. The total increase in millage over those years was .3966 mills.

He said in combination of potential school tax increases and any other increases, this tax rate is just one piece of possible tax increases for a resident. And he disagreed with the need for road maintenance at that cost.

Son added neighboring communities such as Shaler, McCandless, and Richland did not raise taxes. Pine actually decreased its millage rate.

Lochner provided data that shows municipalities similar in size or local in comparison including Ross at 2.7, Fox Chapel at 2.5, West Deer at 2.99, Richland at 2.2 and Shaler at 2.49. Mt. Lebanon has a rate of 4.71. Peters said Ross has a business tax on top of their rate.

Bill Weber of Timberlane Drive said he’s a retired senior citizen and is on fixed income.

He said council should consider people like him. “I don’t think you need to go to 17 percent,” he said.

Kelly Lazzara of Shamrock Drive said a 17-percent increase “seems high.” “It seems like there could be a different way to accomplish this goal.”

Jay Hagerman is a lifelong resident of Hampton Township and an attorney based in Hampton. He said those on fixed incomes do have financial limits.

“I’m asking you to do with what you have rather than impose on others,” Hagerman said.

Merrit DesLauriers of Lakewood Drive said although she doesn’t like to see taxes raised, it will be a benefit in many areas, particularly in Hampton’s aging stormwater system infrastructure, which is adversely affecting homeowner property.

Other goals and objectives for the budget include an update of the township’s comprehensive plan, community center programming and trail upgrades; enhancement of social-media related community outreach and engagement; and outdoor swimming pool improvements; the third phase of the state-mandated geographic information system implementation, and year three of five for criminal justice information system upgrades.

Also in the budget is development of the long-range MS4, or municipal separate storm sewer systems funding. Lochner said these MS4 upgrades are costly, always changing, and required by the state.

“It’s going to get worse. It’s just going to be a cost item that will not go away,” he said.

Other items have to be funded such as replacement of the community center HVAC units, which cost in the neighborhood of $70,000 each to replace. There are five units, Peters said.

Lochner said residents will see results from the millage increase, such as a better road maintenance plan, upgrades to the swimming pool, and so forth.

Council member Richard Dunlap said he, too, is on Social Security, and respects the views of those in opposition.

But overall he thinks these recommendations from Lochner will benefit the township.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.