Hampton/Shaler

Folding for peace at Shaler Area

Erica Cebzanov | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Shaler Area High School senior Kylie Dougherty, (left), high school Japanese teacher Steve Balsomico, and senior Natalie Perrine hold the 1,000 origami cranes folded by Shaler Area students and staff for the Tree of Life synagogue.
Led by the students in Shaler Area’s Japanese Honor Society, Shaler Area students and staff folded 1,000 origami cranes in just 7 days.
Led by the students in Shaler Area’s Japanese Honor Society, Shaler Area students and staff folded 1,000 origami cranes in just seven days.
Shaler Area High School students and staff spent a week folding 1,000 paper cranes to present to Tree of Life Synagogue members in response to the Oct. 27 shooting, which left 11 dead.

The Japan-America Society of Pennsylvania (JASP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Japanese and Western Pennsylvanian ties, launched an initiative to gather 1,000 origami cranes from local organizations and individuals as an expression of condolences for Tree of Life congregants.

Shaler Area High School Japanese language students, led by the Japanese Honor Society, matched the JASP’s donation. The JASP now has more than 3,000 cranes.

“We were thinking about what we could do. It was a little bit after the fact and significant financial support had already been offered, so we thought that what we could do could be more symbolic,” Amy Boots, JASP executive director, said.

The folding of 1,000 paper cranes gained significance due to a girl named Sadako Sasaki who developed leukemia as a result of radiation exposure from the atomic bomb falling on Hiroshima. Believing a Japanese legend that if one folds 1,000 cranes, his or her wish will come true, Sadako folded cranes during her illness. She was in the middle of folding her second round of 1,000 cranes when she died at the age of 12, according to a 2012 The Japan Times story.

Sadako’s family didn’t know that she was aware of her disease, the story notes, only realizing upon finding her private notes. They believe that folding the cranes brought her peace.

Today, origami cranes are meant to offer the same sentiment to recipients.

“I want the 1,000 paper cranes to help bring a feeling of peace to the members of the Tree of Life Synagogue and to know that they have the support of more people than they can imagine,” said Natalie Perrine, Shaler Area Japanese Honor Society president.

“It wasn’t just Japanese students. They reached out to their friends. Some teachers were folding a few here and there. There were students that would fold throughout their study halls, lunches, things like that,” Steve Balsomico, Shaler Area Japanese-language teacher said.

“Folding these cranes became a nightly habit for me, and it gave me the chance to think about why I folded in the first place, and I determined that I was folding so that my little paper crane could symbolize something much bigger, and that was a hope for peace and understanding in the world,” Kylie Dougherty, Japanese Honor Society member, said.

Boots said that she has been pleased by the support for the project.

“It gave them a way to put their heartfelt wishes into a project and come out with a concrete project that’s meaningful. I was really pleased by how quickly it came together,” she said. “Steven Balsomico, he jumped on that project with his students. I was impressed. They plowed through that folding in a major way.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

