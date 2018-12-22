Shaler couple's annual caroling embodies the spirit of the season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just like The Partridge Family, the Goetz family has made a lot of people happy with its school bus of singers over the last 26 years.

The second Saturday of every December, Keith and Lori Goetz, both 55, of Shaler, rent a bus to Christmas carol with their adult relatives and friends at private residences, senior apartment buildings and assisted living facilities.

‘’Lori thought, ‘What fun would it be to not just have a typical party but to do something child-like in the Christmas spirit and Christmas carol,’ ” stated last year’s invitation describing the caroling party’s origins.

More than 50 carolers visited Millvale’s Evergreen Assisted Living home this December to bring some holiday cheer.

“After we visited the first time, I knew we had to go back,” said Keith, a sales manager for SMS Group Inc., an equipment provider for the metals and steel industry.

“My husband knew of it from growing up in Millvale and a lot of the people walk around in Millvale and go to the shops and things like that, so the people in Millvale know who these people are,” Lori, procurement director for construction company Matrix NAC, said. “So, he’s like, I want to go to this home, and that’s a place that we go to every single year.”

Evergreen aide Sharon Best of Etna said that many of the facility’s 35 residents had awaited the carolers’ visit all day.

“The true joy is sitting down with the individuals and having them lead us in their favorite Christmas carols. The love that this brings to the folks living there is amazing to see,” said Millvale Mayor Brian Spoales, an annual attendee.

The two groups filled Evergreen’s dining room to sing Christmas classics. Residents smiled as they shook bells along to “Jingle Bells” and other tunes.

Keith led the events, asking for requests.

Resident Rita Booher stood up and performed a tabletop percussion solo to “The Little Drummer Boy.”

“It’s fun. I like it. It’s interesting. I used to play the drums in church in McKeesport before I came here,” she said.

Miya Davis, who lives at Evergreen, said that she was “loving” the evening. “It’s very generous of them to do that.”

Tears flowed for Brad Baker as guests sang “Silent Night.”

“It’s wonderful. This is the second time that I have come to one of these,” he said. “I plan on coming every year as long as I am alive.”

The Goetzes distribute presents for the residents. On caroling day, Kathy Tucker coordinated her outfit to match the fuchsia hat she received last year. This time, the Goetzes presented everyone with socks, light-up holiday figurines, toiletries and homemade pumpkin bread.

In addition to visiting Evergreen, the carolers visited private residences by request.

One stop was at 91-year-old Florence Yugovich’s Shaler house, down the street from the Goetzes’.

“I love it. Like I said, I wanted to be an opera singer and a brain surgeon, but I didn’t make either,” she said before launching into a spirited solo.

Lori said that Keith, who has 10 siblings, grew up in Millvale and wants to give back to the community through the caroling party.

“I thought Saturday went great and really made a lot of people’s hearts smile (including our own). My favorite part is being with my family and friends and sharing our holiday spirit and love with as many people as we can. It’s also just a really fun time that I look forward to every year,” said guest Katie Dembowski, the Goetzes’ niece.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.