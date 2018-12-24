Hampton council approves sewer rate increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The sanitary sewer rate was unanimously approved by Hampton Township council at an annual increase, which will be an additional $7.50 in the monthly bill.

The rate upgrade is needed to fund the upgrades of the wastewater pollution control plant and Glannon Pump Station.

There will be an annual rate increase every year until the upgrades are done, after which it will level out, said Township Manager Christopher Lochner.

It will take Hampton to the mid-range in comparison with other neighboring communities, at an average monthly cost of $53.46 and bimonthly at $106.92, according to Lochner.

The wastewater pollution control plant has an aging system built in the 1970s, and despite a few upgrades and maintenance, needs to be totally upgraded, said Lochner.

This project is in the beginning stages, and Lochner expects actual work will begin in 2019 on the plant, with an anticipated finish of 2023 to 2024. The Glannon Pump Station has an anticipated cost of $1,500,000.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has to approve all plans, so timeframe is largely dependent on that, said Lochner.

The total cost to upgrade the WPCP is estimated at $40 to 45 million, said Lochner. The plant’s engineering design only costs $2,625,000.

As for water service rates, in comparison with 30 other areas, Hampton is currently seven from the lowest at an average monthly cost of $26.46 or bi-monthly at $52.92.

Lochner said at least seven other areas are planning an upgrade within the next five years, most likely increasing their rates, and putting Hampton back on the lower end of the list of lowest costs.

Mike Peters, Council president, said they just had a meeting with KOH engineers on the beginning plans. The first update is in February and will be bimonthly after that.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.